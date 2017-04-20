Camp SMashBox | VailDaily.com

Camp SMashBox
April 20, 2017
Camp SMashBox is a wacky, wild adventure day camp. A typical day may include some combination of challenges, snack shack and heavy doses of nature and wet or messy play.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
Trinity Church
Ages
5 to 12
Location
Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards
Dates
6/19/17 – 6/23/17
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 to 23
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$200; refer a friend who is new to SMashBox and get a $10 credit when that friend registers
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.campsmashbox.com