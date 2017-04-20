Camp SMashBox | VailDaily.com

Camp SMashBox is a wacky, wild adventure day camp. A typical day may include some combination of challenges, snack shack and heavy doses of nature and wet or messy play.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Trinity Church

Ages

5 to 12

Location

Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards

Dates

6/19/17 – 6/23/17

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 to 23

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$200; refer a friend who is new to SMashBox and get a $10 credit when that friend registers

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.campsmashbox.com