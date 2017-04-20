Clay Camp Handbuilding & Wheel Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Clay Camp Handbuilding & Wheel Art Camp
April 20, 2017
Spend a week playing with clay. Learn to create pots on the wheel, as well as using pinch, coil and slab construction hand-building techniques. Students will make mugs, bowls, platters, vases, hanging pouches, clay boxes, clay license plates and more.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
11 to 18
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
6/5/17 – 8/7/17
1 to 4 p.m. June 5 to 9, Aug. 7 to 11
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$279
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org