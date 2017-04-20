Clay Camp Handbuilding & Wheel Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Spend a week playing with clay. Learn to create pots on the wheel, as well as using pinch, coil and slab construction hand-building techniques. Students will make mugs, bowls, platters, vases, hanging pouches, clay boxes, clay license plates and more.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

6/5/17 – 8/7/17

1 to 4 p.m. June 5 to 9, Aug. 7 to 11

Number of sessions: 2

Cost

$279

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org