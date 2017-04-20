Drawing, Cartooning & Caricatures Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers will explore drawing, cartooning and caricature projects in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, printmaking and clay. Campers make self-portraits, learn how to break complex forms into simple shapes and have fun creating imaginary characters and scenes.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

3 to 12

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/24/17 – 7/28/17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 to 28

Number of sessions: 5

Cost

$45 for morning or afternoon half-day session; $79 for full day (only available for 7 to 12 year olds), $349 for a week session of full days, $199 for a week session of half days, $369 for a summer punch card, which can be used for 10 half days or five full days

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org