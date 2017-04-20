Drawing, Cartooning & Caricatures Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Drawing, Cartooning & Caricatures Art Camp
April 20, 2017
Campers will explore drawing, cartooning and caricature projects in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, printmaking and clay. Campers make self-portraits, learn how to break complex forms into simple shapes and have fun creating imaginary characters and scenes.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
3 to 12
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
7/24/17 – 7/28/17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 to 28
Number of sessions: 5
Cost
$45 for morning or afternoon half-day session; $79 for full day (only available for 7 to 12 year olds), $349 for a week session of full days, $199 for a week session of half days, $369 for a summer punch card, which can be used for 10 half days or five full days
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org