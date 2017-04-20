Drawing & Illustration Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Drawing & Illustration Art Camp
April 20, 2017
This camp will focus on drawing and illustration in charcoal, pencil, colored pencil and pen and ink. Projects will teach campers new techniques in shading, proportion, perspective and portraiture/caricature drawing. Students will also be given time to work on projects of their choice for the second half of the camp session.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
11 to 18
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
7/24/17 – 7/28/17
1 to 4 p.m. July 24 to 28
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$279
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org