Drawing & Illustration Art Camp | VailDaily.com

This camp will focus on drawing and illustration in charcoal, pencil, colored pencil and pen and ink. Projects will teach campers new techniques in shading, proportion, perspective and portraiture/caricature drawing. Students will also be given time to work on projects of their choice for the second half of the camp session.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/24/17 – 7/28/17

1 to 4 p.m. July 24 to 28

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$279

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org