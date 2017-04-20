Exploring Nature Through Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Exploring Nature Through Art Camp
April 20, 2017
Campers will make artistic creations using nature as the subject and also go on excursions during the week to collect materials from natural surroundings. This class will explore collage, clay, weaving, 2-D paintings, papermaking, plein air painting and more. Campers will spend time in the backyard of the Riverwalk at Edwards and down by the river doing projects.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
3 to 12
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
7/17/17 – 7/21/17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 to 21
Number of sessions: 5
Cost
$45 for morning or afternoon half-day session; $79 for full day (only available for 7 to 12 year olds), $349 for a week session of full days, $199 for a week session of half days, $369 for a summer punch card, which can be used for 10 half days or five full days
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org