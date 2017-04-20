Exploring Nature Through Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers will make artistic creations using nature as the subject and also go on excursions during the week to collect materials from natural surroundings. This class will explore collage, clay, weaving, 2-D paintings, papermaking, plein air painting and more. Campers will spend time in the backyard of the Riverwalk at Edwards and down by the river doing projects.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

3 to 12

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/17/17 – 7/21/17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 to 21

Number of sessions: 5

Cost

$45 for morning or afternoon half-day session; $79 for full day (only available for 7 to 12 year olds), $349 for a week session of full days, $199 for a week session of half days, $369 for a summer punch card, which can be used for 10 half days or five full days

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org