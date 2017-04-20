Gadgets & Gizmos | VailDaily.com

Camp is for ages 4 to 11 (campers) and ages 12 to 92 (leaders). At Gadgets & Gizmos Vacation Bible School, campers will play games, explore science and have fun together, all while learning about how God made each person in his image, yet unique at the same time.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Eagle River Presbyterian Church

Ages

4 to 11

Location

Eagle River Presbyterian Church

Dates

6/5/17 – 6/8/17

9 a.m. to noon June 5 to 8

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.erpc.org