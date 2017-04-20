Gadgets & Gizmos | VailDaily.com

Gadgets & Gizmos
April 20, 2017
Camp is for ages 4 to 11 (campers) and ages 12 to 92 (leaders). At Gadgets & Gizmos Vacation Bible School, campers will play games, explore science and have fun together, all while learning about how God made each person in his image, yet unique at the same time.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
Eagle River Presbyterian Church
Ages
4 to 11
Location
Eagle River Presbyterian Church
Dates
6/5/17 – 6/8/17
9 a.m. to noon June 5 to 8
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
Free
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.erpc.org