Girls Empowerment in Nature Camp | VailDaily.com

Girls Empowerment in Nature Camp
April 20, 2017
Camp is for rising sixth- to 10th-graders. Girls learn life skills through nature adventure and earth connection, including solo kayaking, rock climbing, earth yoga, journaling, communication skills, deep listening, artful play and drumming. They discover their connection to all living beings through Gaia science, self-exploration and expanding personal awareness. Through these interactions, they embrace their power, voice and authentic self.
Category
Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)
Organizer
Women's Empowerment Workshop Chrysalis
Ages
11 to 15
Location
Eloheh Ranch, 2000 Eby Creek Road, Eagle
Dates
6/12/17 – 6/17/17
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 to 17, with one overnight June 16
Number of sessions:
Cost
$395 before May 18, then $425
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-5472
Email: susie@womenempower.us
Website: http://www.womenempower.us