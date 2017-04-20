Girls Empowerment in Nature Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising sixth- to 10th-graders. Girls learn life skills through nature adventure and earth connection, including solo kayaking, rock climbing, earth yoga, journaling, communication skills, deep listening, artful play and drumming. They discover their connection to all living beings through Gaia science, self-exploration and expanding personal awareness. Through these interactions, they embrace their power, voice and authentic self.

Category

Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)

Organizer

Women's Empowerment Workshop Chrysalis

Ages

11 to 15

Location

Eloheh Ranch, 2000 Eby Creek Road, Eagle

Dates

6/12/17 – 6/17/17

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 to 17, with one overnight June 16

Cost

$395 before May 18, then $425

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-5472

Email: susie@womenempower.us

Website: http://www.womenempower.us