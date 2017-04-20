Kids in the Kingdom | VailDaily.com

Kids in the Kingdom
April 20, 2017
The day camp features a Bible-based curriculum focusing on building friendships in the kingdom of God, including arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and outdoor fun at Creekside Park. Mary Cotton, director of children's ministries, who is CPR- and first aid-certified, runs the camp. The ratio is one counselor to every six campers.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration
Ages
5 to 12
Location
Beaver Creek Chapel, 33 Elk Track Road, Beaver Creek
Dates
8/7/17 – 8/10/17
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 to 10
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$35 per child; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-376-0658
Email: mary@episcopalvail.com
Website: http://www.episcopalvail.com