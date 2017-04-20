Kids in the Kingdom | VailDaily.com

The day camp features a Bible-based curriculum focusing on building friendships in the kingdom of God, including arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and outdoor fun at Creekside Park. Mary Cotton, director of children's ministries, who is CPR- and first aid-certified, runs the camp. The ratio is one counselor to every six campers.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration

Ages

5 to 12

Location

Beaver Creek Chapel, 33 Elk Track Road, Beaver Creek

Dates

8/7/17 – 8/10/17

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 to 10

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$35 per child; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-376-0658

Email: mary@episcopalvail.com

Website: http://www.episcopalvail.com