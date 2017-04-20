Mosaics Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Mosaics Art Camp
April 20, 2017
Learn the art of mosaics and create beautiful, colorful artwork using ceramic, glass and more. Students will be guided through the mosaic process from beginning to end and create one or two in-depth mosaics pieces during the session.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
11 to 18
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
8/14/17 – 8/18/17
1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 to 18
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$279
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org