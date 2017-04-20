Mosaics Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Learn the art of mosaics and create beautiful, colorful artwork using ceramic, glass and more. Students will be guided through the mosaic process from beginning to end and create one or two in-depth mosaics pieces during the session.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

8/14/17 – 8/18/17

1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 to 18

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$279

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org