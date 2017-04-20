Plein Air Painting Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Plein Air Painting Art Camp
April 20, 2017
This camp will explore 2-D art, with a focus on painting outdoors. Students will choose from projects including oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors and drawing, take excursions to paint and also have time for free choice projects.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
11 to 18
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
7/3/17 – 7/7/17
1 to 4 p.m. July 3, 5, 6, 7
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$225
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org