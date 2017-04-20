Plein Air Painting Art Camp | VailDaily.com

This camp will explore 2-D art, with a focus on painting outdoors. Students will choose from projects including oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors and drawing, take excursions to paint and also have time for free choice projects.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/3/17 – 7/7/17

1 to 4 p.m. July 3, 5, 6, 7

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$225

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org