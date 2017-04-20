Rainbow Trail Day Camp Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Camp is for ages 4 to completing fifth grade; youth grades six to 12 participate as volunteers. This weeklong camp, sponsored by United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, First Lutheran Church of Gypsum and Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran, includes Bible stories, games, crafts, a mission project, snacks and music with a family program and dinner on Thursday, June 15. Counselors from Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp in Salida provide support for the program.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley

Ages

4 to 11

Location

United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, 333 Second Street, Eagle

Dates

6/12/17 – 6/16/17

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 to 16

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$20 per child, with a maximum of $40 per family; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-6598

Email: children@umcofeaglevalley.org

Website: http://www.umcofeaglevalley.org