Rainbow Trail Day Camp Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Rainbow Trail Day Camp Vacation Bible School
April 20, 2017
Camp is for ages 4 to completing fifth grade; youth grades six to 12 participate as volunteers. This weeklong camp, sponsored by United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, First Lutheran Church of Gypsum and Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran, includes Bible stories, games, crafts, a mission project, snacks and music with a family program and dinner on Thursday, June 15. Counselors from Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp in Salida provide support for the program.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley
Ages
4 to 11
Location
United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley, 333 Second Street, Eagle
Dates
6/12/17 – 6/16/17
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 to 16
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$20 per child, with a maximum of $40 per family; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-6598
Email: children@umcofeaglevalley.org
Website: http://www.umcofeaglevalley.org