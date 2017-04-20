Repurposing Revolution Overnight Camp | VailDaily.com

Repurposing Revolution Overnight Camp
April 20, 2017
Campers discover where their trash goes when they throw it "away" and how they can repurpose it into modern masterpieces. This overnight trip includes several repurposed projects, outdoor exploration and in-depth knowledge about waste reduction. This camp is intended for campers entering seventh and eighth grades in the fall.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
12 to 14
Location
Drop-off and pickup at Walking Mountains Science Center, 318 Walking Mountains Lane, Avon; camp takes place at Fowler/Hilliard Hut
Dates
7/31/17 – 8/3/17
July 31 to Aug. 3
Number of sessions:
Cost
$385; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725
Email: