Repurposing Revolution Overnight Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers discover where their trash goes when they throw it "away" and how they can repurpose it into modern masterpieces. This overnight trip includes several repurposed projects, outdoor exploration and in-depth knowledge about waste reduction. This camp is intended for campers entering seventh and eighth grades in the fall.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

12 to 14

Location

Drop-off and pickup at Walking Mountains Science Center, 318 Walking Mountains Lane, Avon; camp takes place at Fowler/Hilliard Hut

Dates

7/31/17 – 8/3/17

July 31 to Aug. 3

Number of sessions:

Cost

$385; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725

Email:

Website: http://www.walkingmountains.org/camps