Rock Hounds | VailDaily.com

Campers delve into the past and discover the rich mining history of the high country, learning about the rocks, minerals and gems that make Colorado so colorful, visiting a real mine and maybe even striking it rich panning for gold. This camp is intended for campers entering third and fourth grades in the fall.

Category

Adventure (Day camp)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

8 to 10

Location

333 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle

Dates

7/10/17 – 7/14/17

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 10 to 14

Number of sessions:

Cost

$295; scholarships available, and Eagle and Gypsum residents receive $30 discount

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725

Email:

Website: http://www.walkingmountains.org/camps