Rock Hounds | VailDaily.com

Rock Hounds
April 20, 2017
Campers delve into the past and discover the rich mining history of the high country, learning about the rocks, minerals and gems that make Colorado so colorful, visiting a real mine and maybe even striking it rich panning for gold. This camp is intended for campers entering third and fourth grades in the fall.
Category
Adventure (Day camp)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
8 to 10
Location
333 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle
Dates
7/10/17 – 7/14/17
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 10 to 14
Number of sessions:
Cost
$295; scholarships available, and Eagle and Gypsum residents receive $30 discount
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725
Email: