Learn basic sewing techniques to make accessories such as scarves, tote bags, hats and pillows. Hand and machine sewing will be covered in camp.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/10/17 – 7/14/17

1 to 4 p.m. July 10 to 14

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$279

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org