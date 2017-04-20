Sewing Club | VailDaily.com

Sewing Club
April 20, 2017
Jasmine Dillingham will teach participants how to sew and make fun projects. Twelve different projects will be made, and students can sign up for one or all 12.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Dewey Dabbles in Art
Ages
7+
Location
Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle
Dates
6/6/17 – 8/15/17
3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6 to Aug. 15
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$20, discount for Dewey Dabbles day campers
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551
Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com
Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com