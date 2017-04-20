Sewing Club | VailDaily.com

Jasmine Dillingham will teach participants how to sew and make fun projects. Twelve different projects will be made, and students can sign up for one or all 12.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Dewey Dabbles in Art

Ages

7+

Location

Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle

Dates

6/6/17 – 8/15/17

3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6 to Aug. 15

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$20, discount for Dewey Dabbles day campers

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551

Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com

Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com