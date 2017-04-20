Silkscreening & Batik Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers begin by learning about graphic design in order to create a custom logo or graphic for silk-screening. Students will then use their image to create custom T-shirts. In addition, students will learn the process of batik and create custom tapestries with hot wax and dyes.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

11 to 18

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

6/19/17 – 6/23/17

1 to 4 p.m. June 19 to 23

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$279

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email:

Website: alpineartscenter.org