Silkscreening & Batik Art Camp | VailDaily.com

Silkscreening & Batik Art Camp
April 20, 2017
Campers begin by learning about graphic design in order to create a custom logo or graphic for silk-screening. Students will then use their image to create custom T-shirts. In addition, students will learn the process of batik and create custom tapestries with hot wax and dyes.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Alpine Arts Center
Ages
11 to 18
Location
Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards
Dates
6/19/17 – 6/23/17
1 to 4 p.m. June 19 to 23
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$279
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2732
Email:
Website: alpineartscenter.org