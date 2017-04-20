Summer Workshops for Kids | VailDaily.com

Summer Workshops for Kids
April 20, 2017
Each day will be different: painting pottery, playing with clay, getting on pottery wheels, fusing glass, painting canvases, making pizza with Pazzo's and more.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Dewey Dabbles in Art
Ages
5+
Location
Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle
Dates
5/31/17 – 8/15/17
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily half-day and full-day sessions, May 31 to Aug. 15
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$25 half day, $50 full day, $56 full day with Pizza Making at Pazzo's
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551
Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com
Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com