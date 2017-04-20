Summer Workshops for Kids | VailDaily.com

Each day will be different: painting pottery, playing with clay, getting on pottery wheels, fusing glass, painting canvases, making pizza with Pazzo's and more.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Dewey Dabbles in Art

Ages

5+

Location

Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle

Dates

5/31/17 – 8/15/17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily half-day and full-day sessions, May 31 to Aug. 15

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$25 half day, $50 full day, $56 full day with Pizza Making at Pazzo's

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551

Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com

Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com