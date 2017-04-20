Totus Tuus Catechetical Youth Program | VailDaily.com

Totus Tuus programming combines catechesis and fun. The youthfulness and energy of the Totus Tuus teachers is contagious.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

St. Patrick Parish

Ages

6 to 18

Location

St. Patrick Parish, 476 Pine St., Minturn

Dates

7/23/17 – 7/28/17

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (first to sixth grades, Monday to Friday), 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (seventh to 12th grades, Sunday to Thursday), July 23 to 28

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$65 (first to sixth grades) and $40 (seventh to 12th grades)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2821, ext. 110

Email: janetsaintpatricks@gmail.com

Website: