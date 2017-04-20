 Totus Tuus Catechetical Youth Program | VailDaily.com

Totus Tuus Catechetical Youth Program

Totus Tuus programming combines catechesis and fun. The youthfulness and energy of the Totus Tuus teachers is contagious.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

St. Patrick Parish

Ages

6 to 18

Location

St. Patrick Parish, 476 Pine St., Minturn

Dates

7/23/17 – 7/28/17

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (first to sixth grades, Monday to Friday), 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (seventh to 12th grades, Sunday to Thursday), July 23 to 28

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$65 (first to sixth grades) and $40 (seventh to 12th grades)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2821, ext. 110

Email: janetsaintpatricks@gmail.com

Website: