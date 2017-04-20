Totus Tuus Catechetical Youth Program | VailDaily.com

Totus Tuus Catechetical Youth Program
April 20, 2017
Totus Tuus programming combines catechesis and fun. The youthfulness and energy of the Totus Tuus teachers is contagious.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
St. Patrick Parish
Ages
6 to 18
Location
St. Patrick Parish, 476 Pine St., Minturn
Dates
7/23/17 – 7/28/17
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (first to sixth grades, Monday to Friday), 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (seventh to 12th grades, Sunday to Thursday), July 23 to 28
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$65 (first to sixth grades) and $40 (seventh to 12th grades)
Contact Info
Phone: 970-926-2821, ext. 110
Email: janetsaintpatricks@gmail.com
Website: