Ute Springs Adventure Camp | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Adventure Camp
April 20, 2017
Camp is for rising second- to fifth-graders. Campers explore Vail or Beaver Creek mountain, boat building, canoeing and fishing at Piney River Ranch or Sylvan Lake. On day three, campers set up camp for an overnight in Gypsum to practice frontier skills. Camp ends with a trip to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue to spend time connecting with horses and friends and working on a service project.
Category
Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
7 to 11
Location
Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
6/20/17 – 8/11/17
June 20 to 23, July 4 to 7, July 11 to 14, Aug. 1 to 4, Aug. 8 to 11
Number of sessions:
Cost
$250 per session; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration