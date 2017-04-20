Ute Springs Adventure Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising second- to fifth-graders. Campers explore Vail or Beaver Creek mountain, boat building, canoeing and fishing at Piney River Ranch or Sylvan Lake. On day three, campers set up camp for an overnight in Gypsum to practice frontier skills. Camp ends with a trip to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue to spend time connecting with horses and friends and working on a service project.

Category

Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

7 to 11

Location

Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

6/20/17 – 8/11/17

June 20 to 23, July 4 to 7, July 11 to 14, Aug. 1 to 4, Aug. 8 to 11

Number of sessions:

Cost

$250 per session; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration