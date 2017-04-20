Ute Springs Adventure Horse Camp | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Adventure Horse Camp
Camp is for rising fourth- and fifth-graders. Adventure Horse Camp is all about campers building relationships with horses and identifying personal strengths and challenges. Campers learn the basics of horsemanship, grooming, feeding, care and groundwork, with riding time during a riding lesson and a trail ride.
Category
Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
9 to 11
Location
Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
6/27/17 – 6/30/17
June 27 to 30
Number of sessions:
Cost
$335; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration