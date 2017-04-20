Ute Springs Adventure Horse Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising fourth- and fifth-graders. Adventure Horse Camp is all about campers building relationships with horses and identifying personal strengths and challenges. Campers learn the basics of horsemanship, grooming, feeding, care and groundwork, with riding time during a riding lesson and a trail ride.

Category

Adventure (Day camp, with one overnight)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

9 to 11

Location

Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

6/27/17 – 6/30/17

June 27 to 30

Number of sessions:

Cost

$335; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration