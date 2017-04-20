Ute Springs Challenge Camp | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Challenge Camp
April 20, 2017
Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. Challenge Camp begins on the river, followed by a three-day backpacking trip and a float to finish up the week.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
11 to 14
Location
Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
7/18/17 – 7/28/17
July 18 to 21, July 25 to 28
Number of sessions:
Cost
$335; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration