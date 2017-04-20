Ute Springs Challenge Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. Challenge Camp begins on the river, followed by a three-day backpacking trip and a float to finish up the week.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

11 to 14

Location

Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

7/18/17 – 7/28/17

July 18 to 21, July 25 to 28

Number of sessions:

Cost

$335; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration