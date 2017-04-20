Ute Springs Challenge Horse Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. Challenge Horse Camp begins with an optional first day of introducing campers to the wild horse habitats of Western Colorado. The following days, campers will work to deepen their knowledge of horsemanship, as well as riding and group cohesion with a horse of the camper's choice to solidify the bond between horse and human.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

11 to 14

Location

Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

6/20/17 – 6/23/17

June 20 to 23

Number of sessions:

Cost

$385; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration