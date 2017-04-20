Ute Springs Challenge Horse Camp | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Challenge Horse Camp
April 20, 2017
Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. Challenge Horse Camp begins with an optional first day of introducing campers to the wild horse habitats of Western Colorado. The following days, campers will work to deepen their knowledge of horsemanship, as well as riding and group cohesion with a horse of the camper's choice to solidify the bond between horse and human.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
11 to 14
Location
Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
6/20/17 – 6/23/17
June 20 to 23
Cost
$385; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration