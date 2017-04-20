Ute Springs Extreme Challenge Camp | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Extreme Challenge Camp
April 20, 2017
Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. This year's adventures include extreme hiking on Vail Mountain, rock climbing on Independence Pass, duckying the Roaring Fork River and horseback riding with Someday Outfitters, with new camp locations nightly.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
11 to 14
Location
Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
6/27/17 – 7/7/17
June 27 to 30, July 4 to 7
Number of sessions:
Cost
$385; scholarships available
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration