Ute Springs Extreme Challenge Camp | VailDaily.com

Camp is for rising sixth- to ninth-graders. This year's adventures include extreme hiking on Vail Mountain, rock climbing on Independence Pass, duckying the Roaring Fork River and horseback riding with Someday Outfitters, with new camp locations nightly.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

11 to 14

Location

Upvalley drop-off at Homestake Peak School, 600 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail; downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

6/27/17 – 7/7/17

June 27 to 30, July 4 to 7

Number of sessions:

Cost

$385; scholarships available

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration