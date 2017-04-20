Ute Springs Leadership Academy | VailDaily.com

Leadership Academy will take individuals on a journey outside of their comfort zones. Complete the CMC Challenge Ropes Course, expand and learn orienteering skills with maps and compasses, and create a personal statement to define personal values. After completion, students have the opportunity for paid internships throughout Eagle County for the remainder of the summer.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center

Ages

15 to 18

Location

Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA

Dates

6/13/17 – 6/16/17

June 13 to 16

Number of sessions:

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-3005

Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org

Website: uselc.org/programs/registration