Ute Springs Leadership Academy | VailDaily.com

Ute Springs Leadership Academy
April 20, 2017
Leadership Academy will take individuals on a journey outside of their comfort zones. Complete the CMC Challenge Ropes Course, expand and learn orienteering skills with maps and compasses, and create a personal statement to define personal values. After completion, students have the opportunity for paid internships throughout Eagle County for the remainder of the summer.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Ute Springs Experiential Learning Center
Ages
15 to 18
Location
Downvalley drop-off in Eagle, location TBA
Dates
6/13/17 – 6/16/17
Cost
Free
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-3005
Email: adventureinfo@uselc.org
Website: uselc.org/programs/registration