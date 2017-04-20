 Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Vacation Bible School

Fun Maker Factory Vacation Bible School is an evening camp where kids get to unpack their creativity through stations featuring music, games and crafts. Participants will also hear a daily Bible story from the drama team. At the end of the week, Trinity will host a community block party, with free food where the kids will get to perform for their friends and family.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Trinity Church

Ages

4 to 12

Location

Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards

Dates

6/26/17 – 6/30/17

6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 30; block party June 30

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone: 970-331-2315

Email:

Website: http://www.trinityvail.com