Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Fun Maker Factory Vacation Bible School is an evening camp where kids get to unpack their creativity through stations featuring music, games and crafts. Participants will also hear a daily Bible story from the drama team. At the end of the week, Trinity will host a community block party, with free food where the kids will get to perform for their friends and family.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Trinity Church

Ages

4 to 12

Location

Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards

Dates

6/26/17 – 6/30/17

6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 30; block party June 30

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone: 970-331-2315

Email:

Website: http://www.trinityvail.com