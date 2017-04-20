Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Vacation Bible School
Fun Maker Factory Vacation Bible School is an evening camp where kids get to unpack their creativity through stations featuring music, games and crafts. Participants will also hear a daily Bible story from the drama team. At the end of the week, Trinity will host a community block party, with free food where the kids will get to perform for their friends and family.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
Trinity Church
Ages
4 to 12
Location
Trinity Church, 90 Lariat Loop, Edwards
Dates
6/26/17 – 6/30/17
6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 30; block party June 30
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
Free
Contact Info
Phone: 970-331-2315
Email:
Website: http://www.trinityvail.com