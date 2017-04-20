Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Camp is for kindergarteners to fifth-graders. Adventure and explore the Bible through skits, crafts, games, teachings, songs and prizes each day.

Category

Religion (Day camp)

Organizer

Calvary Chapel Vail Valley

Ages

5 to 11

Location

Calvary Chapel Vail Valley, 31621 U.S. Highway 6, Edwards

Dates

7/18/17 – 7/21/17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 to 20; registration 8:30 a.m.; family picnic July 21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

Free

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: ccvv.org