Vacation Bible School | VailDaily.com

Vacation Bible School
April 20, 2017
Camp is for kindergarteners to fifth-graders. Adventure and explore the Bible through skits, crafts, games, teachings, songs and prizes each day.
Category
Religion (Day camp)
Organizer
Calvary Chapel Vail Valley
Ages
5 to 11
Location
Calvary Chapel Vail Valley, 31621 U.S. Highway 6, Edwards
Dates
7/18/17 – 7/21/17
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18 to 20; registration 8:30 a.m.; family picnic July 21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
Free
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: ccvv.org