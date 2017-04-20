Where the Wild Things Are | VailDaily.com

Where the Wild Things Are
April 20, 2017
Here in the Rocky Mountains, a diversity of habitats creates a specialized living environment for plants and animals. Campers discover where their favorite wild things thrive, survive and come alive. This camp is intended for campers entering third and fourth grades in the fall.
Category
Adventure (Day camp)
Organizer
Walking Mountains Science Center
Ages
8 to 10
Location
333 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle
Dates
7/17/17 – 7/21/17
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 to 21
Number of sessions:
Cost
$295; scholarships available, and Eagle and Gypsum residents receive $30 discount on Eagle-based camps
Contact Info
Phone: 970-827-9725
