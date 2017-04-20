Where the Wild Things Are | VailDaily.com

Here in the Rocky Mountains, a diversity of habitats creates a specialized living environment for plants and animals. Campers discover where their favorite wild things thrive, survive and come alive. This camp is intended for campers entering third and fourth grades in the fall.

Category

Adventure (Day camp)

Organizer

Walking Mountains Science Center

Ages

8 to 10

Location

333 Eagle Ranch Road, Eagle

Dates

7/17/17 – 7/21/17

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 to 21

Number of sessions:

Cost

$295; scholarships available, and Eagle and Gypsum residents receive $30 discount on Eagle-based camps

Contact Info

Phone: 970-827-9725

Email:

Website: http://www.walkingmountains.org/camps