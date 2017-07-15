Middaugh, Middaugh win Xterra off-road triathlon events at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

BEAVER CREEK – There were no surprises Saturday at the main event of the Xterra off-road triathlon as local Josiah Middaugh won for the fifth straight year.

Spectators may have been surprised to see the results of the shorter sprint race, however, as Middaugh’s name was also atop that event.

None were more surprised than Josiah Middaugh to learn that his son, 13-year-old Sullivan, had won the sprint contest on Saturday.

“It was totally unexpected … That was his first time on the bike course this year,” Josiah Middaugh said of Sullivan. “He hasn’t really been training, just swimming twice a week at school.”

The Xterra full course event was a qualifier for the 2017 Xterra World Championship and includes a 1 mile swim, a 15 mile mountain bike ride and a 5.77-mile trail run. The sprint is a .5 mile swim, a 9-mile mountain bike ride and a 3-mile trail run. The sprint is designed to be more enjoyable, and that’s what Middaugh thinks helped his son the most in taking the win against competitors who were, in some cases, more than twice his age.

“He just wanted to have fun,” Josiah Middaugh said of Sullivan. “He was really excited about the race … he’s got the right mindset.”