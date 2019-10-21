10 activities to pump up the Halloween spirit at Fright at the Museum

Last year, Fright at the Museum set off rockets for costumed spectators to marvel at.

Special to the Daily

Fright at the Museum returns for another year of spooky, earthy fun at Walking Mountains Science Center. The fun family Halloween event takes place Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Now in its seventh year, the event offers Halloween fiends a chance to get lost in a corn maze, chuck a pumpkin with a giant catapult, learn new things and eat tasty treats.

Each year, Fright at the Museum combines Halloween with themed learning stations for all ages. This year, attendees can take a look behind the farm doors at what goes into a fall harvest. Dig into composting, try a cider press, discover the guts of pumpkins, learn about maintaining farm animals, growing sustainable food, herbs and more.

Fright at the Museum celebrates community and the season of spookiness while also raising vital support for educational programs that benefit the children, adults and families. Proceeds from the event are used to enhance and expand Walking Mountains Science Center’s programming so that even more people can participate and benefit from the center’s hands-on science education in the future.

Halloween costumes are not required for any activity, but they are highly recommended.

Here are 10 activities for kids and parents at Fright at the Museum:

1. Pumpkin chuckin’: Get ready to say “oh my gourd.” Help Walking Mountains staff at the catapult by launching a variety of objects and pumpkins.

2. Petting zoo: Meet the critters that local 4-H participants care for, including ducks, goats, rabbits and a pony, and learn what it takes to raise local farm animals.

3. Pop-up corn maze: Make your way through the inflatable corn maze and get lost learning about farming in the Rocky Mountains.

4. Freaky Farm Haunted Trail: Creep through the haunted trail to discover creatures that reside in the Freaky Farm.

5. Pumpkin carving: Every family gets to choose a pumpkin that was grown on a local farm, then show off their artistic abilities.

6. Apple cider creation and tasting, plus beer and wine tasting for adults: See how apple cider is made and get a taste of Colorado’s juiciest apples. For the adults, enjoy tastings (for a small added cost) of seasonal beer and wine.

7. Funky Food Cooking Seminar: Even if food is so ugly that it looks like it was made in a witch’s cauldron, it can be tasty. Learn quick tips to make memorable meals with simple and funky ingredients.

8. Face painting: Get in the Halloween spirit with nature- and autumn-themed face painting.

9. Compost Chaos Station: What is compost anyway? See food on various stages of decomposition as it becomes compost and dig through the final product to find treasures in the dirt.

10. Potato sack paces: Challenge your friends and family to an adrenaline-filled race.