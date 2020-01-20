10 events in Vail and Beaver Creek before the winter season ends
Now that the busy holidays are over, it’s time to have some real winter fun. Schedules once packed full of holiday party after holiday party are now open for different kinds of events. Here’s a list of 10 events coming to Vail and Beaver Creek this 2019-20 season.
Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend
Dates: Thursday through Sunday
Each year, the Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend brings together local chefs and chefs from around the country for a weekend of seminars, wine and beer tastings and more. The signature event is the Synthesia tasting, where guests can try sample dishes from many of the participating chefs. The tasting event is followed by a concert from St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Participating national chefs this year include Andrew Zimmern, Katsuji Tanabe, Brother Luck and Antonia Lofaso, among others.
Vail Legacy Days
Dates: Friday through Monday, Feb. 14-17
Vail Legacy Days takes a weekend in February to celebrate the heritage and history of Vail, and what makes the mountain special. There will be a 10th Mountain Legacy Parade as well as historic ski tours of the mountain and a celebration for the 75th anniversary of Riva Ridge.
10th Mountain Legacy Parade
Dates: Friday, Feb. 14; Friday, March 6
On select Fridays throughout the winter ski and snowboard season, the town of Vail hosts skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division ski trooper uniforms. They perform a Torchlight Ski Down to the base of Gondola One. Then, a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniform, marches from the base of the mountain to the 10th Mountain Division statue across the Covered Bridge. The Colorado Snowsports Museum stays open after the parade, which always starts at 6 p.m., for guests who want to learn more.
Beaver Creek Extraordinaire Presents Spangled
Dates: Saturday through Tuesday, Feb. 15-18
This event celebrates Presidents Day weekend in February with events honoring American heritage. There will be family parades with sparklers, daily activations and more.
Burton U.S. Open
Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 26-29
The Burton U.S. Open brings professional snowboarders to Vail each year. Head to the course to watch the men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle events. There is also a sponsor village and free concerts to enjoy at the event.
17th annual Beaver Creek Talons Challenge
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Beaver Creek challenges its guests each year to complete 14 black and double black diamond runs, totaling 26,000 vertical feet. Participants should check in from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, or from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, by the Covered Bridge. After the lifts close, from 4-6 p.m., Beaver Creek hosts an official after-party in the village, and there’s also an après party in the Talons Restaurant on Beaver Creek Mountain from noon to 4 p.m.
Pink Vail
Date: Saturday, March 28
Touted as the biggest ski day for conquering cancer, Pink Vail invites everyone to wear pink on Vail Mountain for a day, and 100% of all proceeds raised benefit the Shaw Cancer Center.
Taste of Vail
Dates: Wednesday to Saturday, April 1-4
The spring food and wine festival in April hosts 5,000 people every year, showcasing Vail’s culinary talents through tastings, workshops and the annual Colorado Lamb Cook Off.
Powabunga
Dates: Vail Closing Weekend, Friday to Sunday, April 17-19
Now in its second year, the Powabunga festival brings electronic artists to Ford Park for a weekend of concerts. The full list of artists for the festival has been announced and includes Goldfish, Purple Disco Machine, Griz, Claptone and Fleetmac Wood. General admission tickets are $129 and VIP tickets are $299.
Spring Back to Vail
Dates: Thursday-Sunday, April 9-12
Previous bands for the two free concerts included Steel Pulse, Xavier Rudd and Gov’t Mule in past years. The weekend in April features activities as well as the signature Friday and Saturday night concerts in Vail.
