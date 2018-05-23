10 festivals coming to Avon this summer

AVON — The town of Avon has a busy summer planned, with the return of some classic favorites and introductions to inaugural events.

With Nottingham Lake as a focal point during the summer and a new 1.8 acre playground, volleyball courts, stand-up paddleboarding and more, Avon is more than a July Fourth destination — there's fun to be had daily and all summer long.

Celebrating 40 years as a town, here's a look at the summer schedule in Avon:

Pop Up Concerts

Returning Memorial Day weekend for the official kickoff to summer in Avon, these monthly string quartet concerts will pop up on the Avon Performance Pavilion Event Terrace overlooking Nottingham Lake and in other locations from May through September. The first free concert will be on Monday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m. The free performances take place in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with light fare and refreshments on sale. Future Pop Up Concerts will take place on June 26, July 4, and Aug. 25 with a September date to be announced.

Cover Rock Music Festival

Recommended Stories For You

Celebrating its third year at the Avon Performance Pavilion and Nottingham Park on June 22-23, Cover Rock returns with a one-of-a-kind tribute band festival celebrating the theme Made in the USA. Cover Rock will bring the full concert experiences from The Doors, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, The Allman Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Eagles and more. Tickets for this festival are on sale now.

Mavic Haute Route Rockies

For a second consecutive year, Avon will be a host city for stages 3, 4 and 5 of the Mavic Haute Route Rockies from June 25-27. Riders will arrive to a hearty Avon welcome on June 25, with the 11-mile individual time trial on Tuesday, June 26. The riders will climb from Nottingham Park to Wildridge, up a challenging 2,000 feet of elevation gain. Nottingham Park will serve as headquarters for the event, with a finish celebration planned for Tuesday afternoon, including a Pop Up Concert from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Event Terrace. This event is sponsored by the Westin Riverfront as part of the Ride Avon First series.

Vail Valley Brew Fest at Avon

June events will wrap up with the Vail Valley Brew Fest at Avon on June 30. This inaugural Avon event will feature samples of some of the best brews in the high country and across Colorado, with live music at the Avon Performance Pavilion on Nottingham Lake. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

Salute to the USA

An Avon tradition, the 32nd annual Salute to the USA will take place on July 3 beginning at 5 p.m., with family-friendly festivities going on throughout Nottingham Park. Face painters, balloon sculptors, magicians and kids zone fun will be complemented by beverages and a large selection of food options lining the main field grounds. Live music will add to the event ambiance, with Dearling Band and Arapahoe Philharmonic Symphony performances scheduled at 5:45 and 7:45 p.m., respectively, followed by one of the most amazing fireworks display Colorado has to offer.

Avon LIVE!

The Avon LIVE! community concert series will offer four evenings of free live music at the Avon Performance Pavilion in July and August, rain or shine. The Wednesday evening music series features award-winning national talent and provides the community an opportunity to come together and experience music, fresh and unique foods from food trucks and enjoy a summer evening outside. Performances are scheduled for three Wednesdays in July, with the final Avon LIVE! concert and free Community Picnic scheduled for Aug. 1, celebrating Avon's 40th birthday in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Concertgoers can drop in early at the Lake Street Market or visit the Playhouse Project in Nottingham Park.

Vail Dance Festival

A two-night series of exceptional contemporary dance presented by the Vail Dance Festival will be at the Pavilion this summer on July 30 and Aug. 8, with performances by Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Ballet Hispánico. Dancing in the Park features family-friendly, high-energy and elegant performances under the experienced direction of artistic director Damian Woetzel. These free evenings of incomparable dance are supported by the town in recognition of the importance of offering an array of art and cultural productions at the Avon Performance Pavilion to deepen experiences in the arts in Avon's beautiful natural environment.

Pitmaster BBQ

Fire up the grill in August, when Pitmaster BBQ comes to Nottingham Park and the Avon Performance Pavilion, on August 17-18, bringing up to six of America's best award-winning masters of pit cooking of smoked flavored meats and live music by local and national artists. The festival brings together unique regional tastes of barbecue from southern vinegar-based sauce to dry rubs and combined it with Coloradoan's favorite foods, craft beers and spirits, and other favorites. Tickets for this event are on sale now.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

August will wrap up with a Cardboard Boat Regatta and Pop Up Concert in Nottingham Park on Aug. 25. Kids and adults are welcome to participate in the second annual regatta, where cardboard boats will be put to the test racing across Nottingham Lake, competing in four different categories. Participants can dry off an enjoy food and refreshments during the free concert.

Zoppe' Italian Family Circus

The Zoppe' Italian Family Circus returns with a 500-seat big top into the park for ticketed shows on Sept. 7-9. The one-ring circus honors the best history of the Old-World Italian tradition, starring Nino the Clown, with acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers and plenty of audience participation.

Man of the Cliff

The Man of the Cliff is back Oct. 13-14 for a lumberjack/jill competition that benefits First Descents. Start growing your beards and working those muscles in time for this exceptional gathering.

For full details on all events and to see frequently asked questions, visit http://www.avon.org/events.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart lives in Avon and can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.