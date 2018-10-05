10 movies to binge before Halloween

'Tis the season to get spooky, and ouside of pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating and dressing up, there's another part of this holiday that makes it extremely enjoyable: the movies!

Whether you're into horror or not, there's lots of options out there for you, many of which—but certainly not all—are also family friendly. Here's your breakdown of 10 classic flicks to watch this Halloween season.

Hocus Pocus

It's impossible to avoid hearing about this one every year—it's a classic! The story centers on a young man that accidentally awakens three Salem-era witches. Throw in Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and you've got the perfect Halloween potion. The film will be showing several times on Freeform before their all-day Halloween "Hocus Pocus" marathon. The film will be playing at the Blue Starlite Drive-in in Minturn on Wednesday, Oct. 31. (Rated PG)

Recommended Stories For You

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Who wouldn't love a story about a demonic barber set out to finish off his family-stealing nemesis? Complete with signature Tim Burton gothic flare, this one's a musical, but it includes plenty of blood, murder, diabolical planning, mystery and irony. (Rated R)

Beetlejuice

An instant classic, no one will ever forget Michael Keaton's turn as the titular goofy, green-haired demon. Loaded with comedy to satisfy adults and children and just enough spookiness to make it family-friendly, this is the perfect picture for a family movie night. “Beetlejuice” will play at the Blue Starlite Drive-in in Minturn on Saturday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 30. (Rated PG)

Halloween

For those more horror-inclined, "Halloween" is the movie for you. With the latest addition to the saga in theaters at the end of the month, this is the perfect time to catch up on Jamie Lee Curtis' breakout role fighting off the murderous Michael Meyers, mask and all. (Rated R)

Ghostbusters

Bill Murray and company made ghost hunting, a career few would choose, look fun. Whether they're chasing a goopy slime-ball through a hotel or taking on a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow man, this one's great for a laugh, as is the 2016 remake starring an empowering, all-female cast with cameos from the original crew. The 1984 version will be playing at the Blue Starlite Drive-in in Minturn on Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 27. (1984 version rated PG, 2016 version rated PG-13)

The Addams Family

Who can forget the bodiless hand? Wednesday's bloodfest of a school play? The Frankenstein-esque butler? Another flick great for the kids, this one's sure to get you in the Halloween mood, based on a gothic family encountering a long-lost uncle. (Rated PG-13)

The Shining

Another one for the adrenaline-seeking (and over 17-years-old) viewer, "The Shining," which is available on Netflix, follows a man who becomes possessed after visiting a haunted hotel with his family. Sounds like a jolly ol' time. “The Shining” will be playing at the Blue Starlite Drive-in in Minturn on Friday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 31. (Rated R)

Get Out

A strong commentary on modern racism, this movie is scary in more ways than just one—a young man is held captive by his crazy in-laws (don't be fooled, it's definitely not a comedy), but the reasoning behind it is more jaw-dropping than the torture he's put through. (Rated R)

Edward Schissorhands

A tale about learning to love yourself for who you are, this film follows Edward, who—get this—has scissors for hands. For his whole life, Edward has lived in isolation, but is drawn to society by Winona Ryder's Kim. Edward becomes a valuable member of the community after displaying his skills in shrubbery and hairdressing. (Rated PG-13)

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Certainly the most risque of Halloween movies, this musical follows Brad and Janet as they navigate their way through an in explicable adventure featuring singing, sexually ambiguous aliens from a planet called Transylvania. Between some catchy Halloween anthems and a wacky, fun-loving fanbase, this film is sure to make you think hard about Halloween. (Rated R)