10 new things to check out at Bonfire Block Party this year

The Bonfire Block Party has come a long way since its inception in 2015. The event returns to Eagle May 31 to June 2. Here’s a look at 10 new things happening this year at the Bonfire Block Party.

Two main stages on Broadway — bringing the total to three: Boneyard, Haymaker and Bonfire Stages

The Bonfire Block Party is a street party in downtown Eagle with multiple stages.

Free Epic Mountain Express shuttle rides to and from downtown Eagle and Eagle Ranch from 5 to 11 p.m.

Kombrewcha — beer/kombucha mix for a probiotic buzz will be for sale at all the bars

Town of Eagle will be deploying its Mobile Command Unit onsite

First 250 bikes to be valeted each day will receive a free ANB Bank bike light

Sustainability partnership with Walking Mountains to divert landfill waste and increase recycling

Expanded VIP tent and dedicated viewing areas, including a Music Moat at the Haymaker Stage

La Tina Mexican style Bonfire beer will be served for the first time

Happy Ending late-night parties will take place on Bonfire Brewing’s new outdoor patio

New food vendors include Tocino Grill and Sweet Coloradough — making it nine food vendors onsite



For more information, visit http://bonfireblockparty.com.