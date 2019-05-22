10 new things to check out at Bonfire Block Party this year
9 food vendors, ‘kombrewcha’ and more to check out in Eagle
The Bonfire Block Party has come a long way since its inception in 2015. The event returns to Eagle May 31 to June 2. Here’s a look at 10 new things happening this year at the Bonfire Block Party.
- Two main stages on Broadway — bringing the total to three: Boneyard, Haymaker and Bonfire Stages
- Free Epic Mountain Express shuttle rides to and from downtown Eagle and Eagle Ranch from 5 to 11 p.m.
- Kombrewcha — beer/kombucha mix for a probiotic buzz will be for sale at all the bars
- Town of Eagle will be deploying its Mobile Command Unit onsite
- First 250 bikes to be valeted each day will receive a free ANB Bank bike light
- Sustainability partnership with Walking Mountains to divert landfill waste and increase recycling
- Expanded VIP tent and dedicated viewing areas, including a Music Moat at the Haymaker Stage
- La Tina Mexican style Bonfire beer will be served for the first time
- Happy Ending late-night parties will take place on Bonfire Brewing’s new outdoor patio
- New food vendors include Tocino Grill and Sweet Coloradough — making it nine food vendors onsite
For more information, visit http://bonfireblockparty.com.
Entertainment
Island vibes at Blues, Brews and BBQ
Hooked restaurant serving up Jamaican jerk shrimp and wings