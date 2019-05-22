 10 new things to check out at Bonfire Block Party this year | VailDaily.com

Staff Report

The Bonfire Block Party has come a long way since its inception in 2015. The event returns to Eagle May 31 to June 2. Here’s a look at 10 new things happening this year at the Bonfire Block Party.

  • Two main stages on Broadway — bringing the total to three: Boneyard, Haymaker and Bonfire Stages
  • Free Epic Mountain Express shuttle rides to and from downtown Eagle and Eagle Ranch from 5 to 11 p.m.
  • Kombrewcha — beer/kombucha mix for a probiotic buzz will be for sale at all the bars
  • Town of Eagle will be deploying its Mobile Command Unit onsite
  • First 250 bikes to be valeted each day will receive a free ANB Bank bike light
  • Sustainability partnership with Walking Mountains to divert landfill waste and increase recycling
  • Expanded VIP tent and dedicated viewing areas, including a Music Moat at the Haymaker Stage
  • La Tina Mexican style Bonfire beer will be served for the first time
  • New food vendors include Tocino Grill and Sweet Coloradough — making it nine food vendors onsite

For more information, visit http://bonfireblockparty.com.

