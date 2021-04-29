10 race events returning to the valley this summer: Tricia’s Summer Race Picks

A mountain biker competes in the Camp Hale Hup last August. The Town Mountain Bike Race Series returns for its 38th year.

Bobby Cornwell / Special to the Daily

Last week’s picks highlighted a number of events that are coming back for summer 2021 after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. There are many competitions that are returning or will be bigger and be able to allow more participants than last year, as well. So, lace up the running shoes, pump up the bike tires or grab your paddle and take advantage of these friendly competitions that encourage you to push your limits and allow community connections through sport.

Short Track Race Series

As soon as the resorts closed for the season, the Vail Recreation District invited you to get back on your mountain bike with the Short Track Race Series, taking place on trails downvalley. The short track races circle a short, dirt loop, with adult participants completing as many laps as possible in 20 minutes. An average lap is expected to take approximately two minutes to finish. The length of time for the youth races is five minutes for ages 6 to 9 and 10 minutes for ages 10 to 14. This race is a great way to see where your bike fitness stands after a winter of snowsports. It also gets you ready for the Town Mountain Bike Race Series, which lasts all summer.

This Short Track Race Series is also a short series with only three races total. Two races have already happened (Eagle Fairgrounds on April 21 and Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards on April 28). The final race of the Short Track Race Series will be held at on May 5 at Maloit Park in Minturn. Kids are invited to participate in the races as well.

Website: vailrec.com

Town Race Series

The 2021 Vail Recreation District Bloch and Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series returns for its 38th year to offer fun and exciting racing to mountain bikers of all ages and experience levels. This summer, over 1,200 riders of all ages and ability levels will compete for over $30,000 in prizes. Whether competing in an individual race or signing up for the entire series, racers have the chance to win prizes, free beer and bragging rights. According to Vail Recreation District’s website, here are the race dates for 2021:

May 19: Minturn – Kids only

May 26: Eagle Ranch Classic – Eagle Ranch

June 16: Davos Dash – Vail

June 30: Hammer in the Hay – 4Eagle Ranch

July 7: TBD – Adults only – TBD

July 21: Berry Creek Bash – Edwards

Aug. 8: Camp Hail Hup – Camp Hale

Sept. 1: Beaver Creek Blast – Beaver Creek

The Vail Rec District is a supporter of the Eagle County trails and the organizations that work hard to maintain them. Racers can earn an additional 25 points toward their overall series total if they participate in one trail work event prior to September 1.

Website: vailrec.com

Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series

The seven-race Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series is on select Saturdays taking place May through September. Registration is available for the whole series as well as individual races.

Special to the Daily

For 23 years, the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Race Series has become a must-do race series, taking runners up trails, over mountains, through forests and over streams in and around the Vail Valley. Expect well-marked routes, fully-stocked aid stations, experienced volunteers and courses that are challenging for the elites and enjoyed by the beginner trail runner.

The finish area will have plenty of refreshments and awards given out to top finishers. All racers will receive an athlete bag stuffed with sponsor coupons, special gifts and more snacks and a custom t-shirt. Every registered racer will also be entered into the post-race raffle.

May 15: Dynafit Boneyard Boogie – 9 a.m. in Eagle

June 19: Dynafit Summer Solstice 10k and 5k, benefitting Vail Valley Charitable Fund – 9 a.m. in Beaver Creek

July 3: Dynafit Vail HillClimb – 7 a.m. in Vail

July 17: Dynafit 10K@10,000 feet and 5K@10,000 feet – 8 a.m. in Vail

July 31: Dynafit Berry Picker – 7 a.m. in Vail

Aug. 21: Dynafit Half Marathon – 8 a.m. at a location TBD

Sept 11: Dynafit Town of Minturn Meadowgold 10K and 5K – 10 a.m. at Meadow Mountain, Minturn

Website: vailrec.com

Whitewater Race Series

Gus LeBlanc, of Edwards, competes in the stand-up paddleboard on gore Creek on June 2 as part of the 2020 Vail Whitewater Race Series.

Daily file photo

The Vail Whitewater Race Series runs weekly from May 11 until June 8, then the action travels downvalley for the Eagle River Park Whitewater Throwdown Series June 15 through July 6.

The Vail Recreation District partners with the town of Vail and Alpine Quest Sports to host the annual Vail Whitewater Race Series. The races will be divided between three categories, including kayak (under 9’6″), stand-up paddleboard (SUP) (under 11′) and 2-person raft (under 10′) teams with different course challenges every week. The course challenge for each event will be determined the day of the race based on river flows.

The first four races start at the Covered Bridge in Vail and end at International Bridge. The final race will start at the Amphitheater Bridge in Ford Park. Short-term gear drop is available at Checkpoint Charlie. Park in the Vail Village parking structure.

Website: vailrec.com

Eagle River Park Whitewater Throwdown Series continues the fun by welcoming whitewater enthusiasts downvalley. At press time, eagleoutside.com said that the Eagle White Water Throwdown will be back in June of 2021. The organizers are planning four events on Tuesdays beginning June 15 and going through July 6.

Stay tuned for more information or contact events@townofeagle.org for details

GoPro Mountain Games

The GoProMountain Games return this summer.

Vail Valley Foundation / Special to the Daily

The GoPro Mountain Games are a go for summer 2021 and in addition to the world-class athletes that compete in the various competitions, amateurs are invited to test their mettle as well. From fly-fishing and whitewater sports to events on the trails, bring yourself, the kids and even the dog out for some exercise. The GoPro Mountain Games return to the valley June 10-13. Signature events include the Rocky Dog Trail Run, the Après 5K and the grueling Pepi’s Face Off, which takes participants up and back down the Pepi’s Face trail on Vail Mountain during a 30-minute time frame. Register early as slots do fill up quickly for many of the competitions. There’s usually a pretty sweet swag bag for participants, so put yourself out there to get some free stuff.

Website: mountaingames.com

XTERRA Races

Josiah Middaugh transitions from swimming to biking during the 2019 XTERRA Beaver Creek off-road triathlon. Middaugh won his home rave for the seventh time.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Beaver Creek events this summer include a full-length XTERRA championship triathlon race, a shorter distance XTERRA Sprint triathlon race as well as 5/10/19KM trail runs.

Paul Mitchell stylists will be on-site giving professional haircuts in exchange for a $15 (or more) donation to the Challenged Athletes Foundation. One-hundred percent of the proceeds benefit CAF.

XTERRA Championship

Distance: 1 mile swim / 25km mountain bike / 9.3km trail run

The event will feature $15,000 USD in prize money for elite athletes. For amateurs, there will be 51 spots into the XTERRA World Championship in Maui up-for-grabs.

XTERRA Sprint

Distance: .5 mile swim / 14.4km mountain bike / 4.9km trail run

The XTERRA Sprint race is a half-distance race run on the same course and day as the championship race. The race is a great opportunity for new competitors, or for those who want a less-demanding XTERRA experience.

XTERRA Beaver Creek 5/10/19k Trail Runs and 5×5 Team Relay

Trail runners can skip the swim and bike portions and have fun by doing an individual or team trail running race of various lengths while enjoying the views from Beaver Creek.

Website: xterraplanet.com

LG Tri

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund announced that the 13th annual LG Sprint Tri will take place on July 10 at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

The ages 14 and up triathlon includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road, and a 5K run through Eagle Ranch. Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team and after the race, enjoy an award ceremony with prizes from several local organizations.

The LG Kid’s Tri will include three age groups: 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13. See lgtri.com for kids course descriptions.

The weekend kicks off on July 9 with registration, music, food, beverages and a silent auction preview. During registration, join us for the LG Mountain Bike Ride, a family-friendly, non-competitive mountain bike ride on the famous Haymaker Trail around the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

This event is held in memory of a long-time local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund provides financial assistance to those suffering from a medical crisis or long-term illness.

Website: lgtri.com

Kids Adventure Games

Shaeffer Dodd and Hans Witenburg finish the 2019 Kids Adventure Games in Vail.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Kids Adventure Games is a nationwide, multi-discipline adventure race for kids ages 6 to 14 (and up to age 17 in select locations).

The Kids Adventure Games aims to create a more active and confident generation of kids through unique, challenging experiences that teach the lifelong values of teamwork, sportsmanship, problem solving, overcoming adversity, and a joy and appreciation for the outdoors. The kids are challenged hiking and mountain biking to all sorts of signature obstacles like the Darwin Dash, Tyrolean Traverse and the Slick Wall.

The Kids Adventure Games return to Vail on Aug. 11-15. There is also a global remote challenge kids can participate in. Register early, this event tends to sell out.

Website: kidsadventuregames.com