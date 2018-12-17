10 reasons to see a show at the Vilar this holiday season

Whether you're a local or a visitor, the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) during the holiday season is a must see. Not only is the intimate venue tucked in the heart of Beaver Creek village a perfect location for a winter outing with friends and family, but the upcoming shows are some of the most enchanting, impressive and fun performances of the year.

Get In the Holiday Spirit

VPAC offers several excellent holiday themed shows that are guaranteed to leave your spirits merry and bright. Soothe your soul with A Spanish Brass Christmas (Friday), revisit a seasonal theatre classic with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (Saturday and Sunday), or feast your eyes on a magical new Christmas experience with Santa's Circus by Cirque Du Soleil (Thursday, Dec. 27). There's a holiday show for everyone at the VPAC. And while you're there, be sure to stop and have a glance at the grand Christmas tree that stands in the lounge. You'll be feeling cheerful in no time.

Family Affair

Bring your spouse, children, parents, siblings, friends and anyone else along for a special experience with their family-friendly programming. All ages are welcome and invited to share the magic of the season, so you can give your whole family the gift of an unforgettable night together.

All Day Fun

Make a day out of your visit to the VPAC and enjoy all that Beaver Creek has to offer—hit the slopes, eat some Beaver Creek chocolate chip cookies, ice skate in the village center, discover world class dining, drink some hot chocolate and then top it all off with a memorable evening in the VPAC's cozy theater venue.

Expand Your Cultural Horizons

With a great variety of shows this season, visitors can expect to find a fresh mix of classic and modern entertainment on the program. Get your dose of culture with incredible performances from our Classical Salon Series, or get up close and personal to favorites The Beach Boys (Friday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 29) and 11-time Grammy nominated singer Vanessa Williams (Sunday, Dec. 30). If you're in the mood to try something new, check out Face Vocal Band, an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band hailing from Boulder. No matter what you choose, you can expect a quality, intimate show that will leave you itching to see another.

Sip and Socialize

Okay, so maybe you want to leave the kids home for a night and enjoy some time reconnecting with spouses or friends—the VPAC is the perfect venue for that too. Come out and have a few drinks before the show, there's a range of Colorado craft brews and liquors as well as a wide variety of wines to select from.

Support the Arts in the Vail Valley

The arts have a rich history in the Vail Valley and they continue to inspire community members and guests alike. The VPAC is a staple amongst local performing arts, and they are proud to host conventions, forums, ceremonies and, of course, entertainment for the people of Eagle County and beyond. Continuing the legacy and showing your support this holiday season is easy as sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying the show.

Start Your Year Off on a High Note

Dance and sing your way into 2019 with musical spectacles from incredibly talented vocalists like Neil Berg's Pianoman: An Intimate Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John (Jan. 3) and Rock of Ages—a National Broadway Tour (Jan. 24). Later in the season, stop back in to send your soul soaring with vocal powerhouse Ruben Studdard (Mar. 12).

It's Not Screen Time

Looking for something screen-free these days? It can be challenging. This is just one way to get off the phone, computer, TV—or whatever device it is you need some space from.

It's Good for your Health—the doctor says so

It's true—multiple recent studies and sources show that going to live concerts can reduce stress and even relieve pain from endorphins released.

Just Because

Sometimes, there's no reason needed to go out and treat yourself to a special night. If there's an act in the program that makes you smile, treat yourself to the full performance. After a long year of hard work and hustle, you deserve this!

Whatever your reason, a trip to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at holiday time is sure to bring joy and cheer to you and everyone on your list.