Cost: Ticket prices go up on Friday, June 1. Before then, one-day general admission is $15 ($17 on Friday), two-day general admission is $20 ($25 on Friday), two-day VIP is $100 and Bloodies & Brass is $30 (separate ticket required).

If You Go …

In its fourth year, the Bonfire Block Party is gaining momentum.

The three-day street festival in Eagle returns Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, with a special Bloodys & Brass event with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band on Sunday, June 3. Multiple stages fill the town with music, and headliners include Galactic, The Record Company, Sam Bush, Nicki Bluhm and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

In the Vail Daily's 2017 Best Of voting, where nearly 22,000 votes were cast across 75 categories, the Block Party was voted the Best Summer Festival by readers (followed by the GoPro Mountain Games and Hot Summer Nights concert series).

The Block Party is presented by Bonfire Brewing, which won Best Patio in the Best Of voting.

Here's a look at 10 things to do at the Bonfire Block Party in Eagle:

1. Buy a collectible SiliPint that magically glows-in-the-dark — these sell out every year.

2. Demo a new mountain bike before the shows at the Eagle Outside Festival.

3. Have a different beer every time you order, with 23 options available at Bonfire Brewing Taproom in addition to the street bars.

4. Catch one of the best sunsets in Eagle County behind the Second Street Bonfire Stage.

5. Drink a beer in the streets of Eagle with friends you haven't seen all winter.

6. Bike in from near or far and take advantage of the free Bike Valet powered by The Cycle Effect.

7. Come hungry and sample all six food vendors.

8. See every single band — 9 in total — nationally renowned acts and regional favorites.

9. Try a half beer/half kombucha blend for a probiotic buzz.

10. Party with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Sunday's Bloodies & Brass event.

