10th Mountain Division parade, fireworks, a fabric-less fashion show, circus acts, skijoring and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/4/22

Legacy Parade

The 10th Mountain Division Legacy Parade makes its way down Bridge Street in January. The parade and torchlight ski down honors the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who helped make Vail what it is today.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

This Friday marks the last in a series of Legacy Parades put on by the town of Vail, Vail Mountain and the Colorado Snowsports Museum. The event honors the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division, the winter warfare unit that trained south of Vail at Camp Hale and played a pivotal role in World War II. After the war ended and the 10th Mountain Division returned home, several of those soldiers were instrumental in the outdoor industry as we know it today.

The parade starts at 6:45 p.m. Please note the new time. The parade has been moved back a bit to make sure it’s dark enough for the fireworks which are a part of the event. The Legacy Parade is free and all ages are welcome. Come early to get a spot to see the torchlight ski down on Lindsey’s trail and Pepi’s Face trail as it serpentines its way down to Vail Village near Gondola One. Then, enjoy a short video about the history of the 10th Mountain Division and Vail.

Following the video, the soldiers will march down Bridge Street to the 10th Mountain Division soldier statue by the Covered Bridge where EpicMix photographers will be available to take pictures. For more information on the Legacy Parade, visit Vail.com.

Before the Legacy Parade, stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum for Tales of the 10th, a speaker series that brings in authors and historians that present the stories of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers. This week’s talk will be led by Tom Hames, 10th Mountain Division descendant and long-time Colorado Snowsports Museum board member.

The talk starts at 4 p.m. and lasts about an hour, with time allowed to ask questions. View the 10th Mountain Division exhibit and watch a short film about the trials and tribulations of the 10th. The Museum will be open after the parade as well for those seeking more information about the history surrounding WW II and its connection to Colorado, Vail and the ski industry. For details go to SnowsportsMuseum.org.

After going to the parade and the museum, head to The Hythe Vail where you can enjoy a complimentary charcuterie board, which is called the Provisions Board on the menu, and 20% savings on the food bill when you mention “Legacy” at Margie’s Haas, their newly remodeled restaurant.

Project Funway

Models showcase outfits made out of anything but fabric at Project Funway, a benefit for the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC). Dobson Arena will host this year’s event on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Project Funway/Courtesy photo

It’s back! After taking 2021 off from an in-person event and going virtual due to COVID-19 for its 10th anniversary last spring, Project Funway is ready to bring back the models, the stage, the drumline, the hair and makeup, the celebrity judges and the fabric-less fashions for the Education Foundation of Eagle County (EFEC).

The Dobson Arena in Lionshead will play host to the event. The ice arena gets transformed into a fashion show venue and all day long the contestants are having professionals do their hair and make-up to complete the look of the fashions. No look is ever the same and the material the outfits are made of range from paper to plastic to even fruit and vegetables. The creativity runs high as students and adults come up with some amazing designs made out of anything but fabric.

Mondo Guerra will be involved once again as a judge. Last year he participated as a contestant and has been involved with Project Funway for the past four years. Guerra was a runner-up in the hit series “Project Runway” and was the winner in “Project Runway All Stars.”

Depending on the ticket level you purchase, there is VIP seating, buffet, bar and the silent auction. The auction items are already available to view on the website. Golf outings, Golden Bear jewelry, clothing, fondu dinner for four and many more items are up for grabs. There is an in-home Brazilian steak dinner for six made by 16-year-old student Nicolas Hornbostel, who has participated in Project Funway and has quite the resume as a young chef who has been on cooking shows like NBC’s “Food Fighters” and Food Network’s “Rachel Ray Kids Cook-off.”

The Education Foundation of Eagle County is dedicated to kindergarten through 12-grade education specifically focusing on in-school enrichment with grants, awards, programs, mental health services and more.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. It’s a ton of fun for the whole family to see all the creativity and who knows, you may know someone up on the stage. For ticket and event information go to ProjectFunway.org .

Birdhouse Factory at Vilar

Cirque Mechanics’ Birdhouse Factory takes the stage on Friday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

The Vilar Performing Arts Center stage will be transformed into a literal factory of fun when the Cirque Mechanics’ Birdhouse Factory takes the stage on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

It’s hard to describe Cirque Mechanics and their wildly creative shows that feature the mechanics of pedaling, hoisting, high-flying acrobatics and characters rolling across the stage in a huge wheel, but those features can be found along with whimsical storytelling and music.

Cirque Mechanics started out in 2002 when Chris Lashua and Aloysiva Gavre experimented with Lashua’s German Wheel and a set of rollers and winch that allowed Gavre’s hoop to be lifted by the rotation of the large wheel. A whole new set of ideas of movement were born with that apparatus but what it means for the viewer is an eye-opening experience that goes beyond a traditional acrobatic performance.

The Birdhouse Factory blends the antics of trapeze artists, contortionists, trampoline wall artists and more amazing athletes cast in a nostalgic tale set in a 1930s widget factory. The music, storyline, comedic tones and more will please all ages.

Reserved seats for this unique circus-style performance are $65 for adults and $45 for children. There is a Family 4-Pack available for $180 where you buy tickets in a group of four to select performances and receive a discount. To book a Family 4-pack, select 4-PACK when choosing seat selection on the VilarPAC.org .

Ski Joring in Leadville

Leadville will transform Harrison Avenue into a skijoring venue for the 74th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend March 5-6.

Mark LaRowe/Courtesy photo

The 74th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend is back in downtown Leadville this weekend. Skijoring, by definition, is the action of being pulled over snow or ice on skis by a horse or dog or a motor vehicle, as a sport or recreation activity. Skijoring means ski driving in Norwegian and although it was once used as transportation, it is predominantly a competitive sport in modern times.

Leadville will transform its main drag, Harrison Avenue, into a skijoring venue as they fill the street with snow and build jumps and obstacles for racers to go through. The contestants are part of a team consisting of a skier and a horse and rider. The horse and rider pull the skier through the course and the skier needs to maneuver over jumps and spear rings that are set up at arm’s height along certain parts of the course.

This is a spectator-friendly sport and the action will take place on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Kids can get a taste of the action by being pulled behind a snowmobile after the skijoring concludes.

The event has gotten so popular that even the Wrangler Network will broadcast it over the weekend. It can also be seen in the Leadville Ski Joring Facebook Page: Facebook.com/LeadvilleSkiJoring and on the Leadville Elks Lodge Facebook page: Facebook.com/elks236 .

In addition to skijoring, the weekend plays host to other events like a Nordic sprint, a mountain bike night ride, and a Nordic paintball biathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. For more information, go to LeadvilleSkiJoring.us.

Guided backcountry snowshoe hikes

Let one of Walking Mountains’ naturalists guide you off the beaten path. Snowshoe on trails beyond the resorts and learn about winter wildlife habits.

Walking Mountains/Courtesy photo

If you love hiking in the summertime or just want to mix up your outdoor activities this winter, join Walking Mountains for a guided hike into the backcountry. You don’t have to travel far to get away from it all and this week’s hike is just outside of Edwards.

Walking Mountains has been hosting guided hikes all winter long that cover different topics, from wildlife and plants to art and history. This week’s topic is Winter Communities and the hike takes place at Stag Gulch, which is between Edwards and Cordillera off of Squaw Creek Road.

Meet your guide at 9 a.m. at Walking Mountains in Avon, where they will provide snowshoes, poles, hot drinks and transportation to and from the trailhead or meet the group there. Dress in layers as you may heat up once you get moving. Hiking boots work well with snowshoes.

A guided backcountry snowshoe hike with Walking Mountains is the perfect introduction to winter backcountry exploration. Your guides not only know their way around, they also can fill you in on the nature that surrounds you.

“Our guides are all certified wilderness first responders and interpretive guides. While you snowshoe, you’ll learn about the world around you and explore specific topics based on the location of the hike or current winter conditions. It’s a perfect low-cost, educational, and tranquil adventure far from the hustle and bustle of the ski slopes,” said Paul Abling, marketing and communications director for Walking Mountains.

To register go to WalkingMountains.org . The cost is $35 per person and space is limited. If this hike is full, join them on Tuesday for Skis & Guns: History of the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale. The guided hike schedule goes through April 1.