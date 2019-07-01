10th Mountain veteran Dick Over is this year’s Vail America Days Parade Grand Marshal

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will break out the stars and stripes on Thursday, July 4, as it celebrates America and honors the renowned mountain troops of the 10th Mountain Division with a public meet and greet opportunity with 10th Mountain veteran and Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal Dick Over. The meet and greet will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the museum located in Vail Village.

Over served his country proudly during World War II with the 10th Mountain Division, seeing action in the Aleutian Islands of Kiska and Attu. For almost 70 years, he has shared the heroic story of the 10th Mountain Division with people of all ages. At the age of 95, Over continues to volunteer his time for the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

In addition to the meet and greet with Over, the museum will also play host to 10th veteran Sandy Treat’s weekly “Tales of the 10th” on Friday afternoon, July 5, at 3 p.m. A $5 donation is requested for the presentation.

The recently renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum showcases the largest collection of 10th Mountain Division artifacts in the nation. In addition, the museum screens “Climb to Glory,” the acclaimed 10th Mountain documentary film, on a continuous loop daily.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on July 4. For additional information, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org or call 970-476-1876.