11th annual LG Tri in July caters to different age groups

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund will host the 11th annual LG Sprint Tri on Saturday, July 6, at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 5, with registration, music, food and beverages. New this year, a family-friendly mountain bike ride on the Haymaker Trail is available.

This event is open to all ages and abilities.

The triathlon includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run in Eagle Ranch. Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team. An award ceremony with prizes from many local companies and silent auction (including items such as a Vail Resorts hotel stays, dining gift certificates, Rockies tickets and much more) will follow the race.

The LG Kid’s Tri will include three age groups: 6-7, 8-10 and 11-13. The 6-7-age route will be a 25-yard swim (half lap in the pool), 1-mile bike ride and a 0.5-mile run. The 8-10 age route will be a 50-yard swim (one lap in the pool), 3.2-mile bike ride and a 0.75-mile run. The 11-13 age route will be a 100-yard swim (two laps in the pool), 5-mile bike ride and 1-mile run. Kids can race as tri teams as well; there are two-person and three-person team options for kids 6-13 years old.

Registration is open online until Wednesday, July 3, at midnight. Last-minute registrations will take place Friday night during packet pick-up at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on July 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This event is held in memory of longtime local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping community members facing medical crisis since 1996.

To register, sign up to volunteer or for more information, visit http://www.lgtri.com.