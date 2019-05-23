12 Grammy Award winners coming to the Vail Valley this summer

And the Grammys coming to Vail and Beaver Creek this summer are …

Between the second-annual Whistle Pig Vail series at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Beaver Creek’s Vilar Performing Arts Center’s summer series, there are at least 12 Grammy Award-winners coming to the valley this summer, with a total of 38 Grammys amongst them.

Grammy Awards are presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry, recognizing the best of the best. This year, the Grammys were held in February.Here’s a look at 12 Grammy Award-winners coming to Whistle Pig Vail or the Vilar Center’s summer series — both products of the Vail Valley Foundation — in the coming months:

Buddy Guy

Blues legend Buddy Guy will visit the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek in July to prove that he’s still pumping out great music.

Grammys: 8

Lifetime Achievement Award (2015)

Best Blues Album (2015): “Born To Play Guitar”

Best Contemporary Blues Album (2010): “Living Proof”

Best Traditional Blues Album (2003): “Blues Singer”

Best Rock Instrumental Performance (1996): “SRV Shuffle”

Best Contemporary Blues Album (1995): “Slippin’ In”

Best Contemporary Blues Album (1993): “Feels Like Rain”

Best Contemporary Blues Album (1991): “Damn Right, I’ve Got The Blues”

Performing: Tuesday, July 30, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Start at $108

With eight wins on 14 nominations, legendary blues musician Buddy Guy is a highly decorated Grammy Award-winner coming this summer. His newest album, “The Blues is Alive and Well,” was released in 2018 and is the 18th studio album by the American blues musician. Guy’s stop in Beaver Creek will be one in a long list of performances across the country this summer.

Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart has performed with the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Grammys: 5

Best Country Instrumental Performance (2010): “Hummingbyrd”

Best Country Instrumental Performance (2001): “Foggy Mountain Breakdown”

Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (1998): “Same Old Train”

Best Country Instrumental Performance (1993): “Red Wing”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration (1992): “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’”

Performing: Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tickets: Start at $65

Marty Stuart is a five-time Grammy Award-winner, platinum recording artist (that’s 1 million records sold) and has been nominated for 15 Grammys. The country legend brings his singing, songwriting and musical talents to the Whistle Pig Vail series along with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives. The Steve Miller Band also performs on Aug. 14.

Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald returns to Beaver Creek this summer.

Grammys: 5

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (1984): “Yah Mo B There”

Record of the Year (1979): “What A Fool Believes”

Song of the Year (1979): “What A Fool Believes”

Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus (1979): “Minute By Minute”

Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocals (1979): “What A Fool Believes”

Performing: Wednesday, July 17, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Start at $125

With 14 Grammy nominations and five wins, Michael McDonald has remained an enduring force in popular music over the years. His career includes time with Steely Dan as well as the Doobie Brothers, and in 2017 he released his first album of original material in 17 years.

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell performs as part of Whistle Pig Vail this summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Grammys: 4

Americana Album (2017): “The Nashville Sound”

American Roots Song (2017): “If We Were Vampires”

Americana Album (2015): “Something More Than Free”

American Roots Song (2015): “24 Frames”

Performing: Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tickets: Start at $49.95

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell is a perfect four-for-four with Grammy nomination, taking home four wins — two in 2015 and two in 2017. He’ll be performing as part of Whistle Pig Vail with his band The 400 Unit, performing some songs from their newest album, “The Nashville Sound.”

Bon Iver

Grammys: 2

Best New Artist (2011)

Best Alternative Music Album (2011): “Bon Iver”

Performing: Monday, Sept. 2, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tickets: Start at $75

Formed in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, Bon Iver won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2011. The band’s third album, “22, A Million” was released in 2016. Bon Iver has been nominated for a total of four Grammy Awards, including a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for “22, A Million.”

Shenandoah

Shenandoah brings its country music to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in July.

Grammys: 1

Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (1995): “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart”

Performing: Thursday, July 11, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Start at $45

The Shenandoah: 30th Anniversary Tour makes a stop in Beaver Creek this summer. The country musicians have three total Grammy Award nominations, winning one for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. will perform at Whistle Pig Vail. (Photo by Michael McGrath)

Grammys: 1

Best Traditional R&B Performance (2013): “Please Come Home”

Performing: Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tickets: Start at $69.50

From Austin, Texas, Gary Clark Jr. is best known for his fusion of blues, rock, soul and hip-hop. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2013 before winning his first Grammy Award in 2014.

The Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammys: 1

Best Bluegrass Album (2012): “Nobody Knows You”

Performing: With comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short on Sunday, July 14, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Tickets: Start at $179.50

The Steep Canyon Rangers are joining comedian duo Steve Martin and Martin Short on certain stops of their summer tour, including the one as part of Whistle Pig Vail.

Punch Brothers

The Punch Brothers bring folk music to Beaver Creek in July.

Grammys: 1

Folk Album (2018): “All Ashore”

Performing: Monday, July 29, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Start at $58

The Punch Brothers are a quintet of mandolin player Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher. The band is known for helping take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage.

The Mavericks

The Mavericks have been nominated eight times for Grammy Awards, winning one in 1995.

Grammys: 1

Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (1995): “Here Comes the Rain”

Performing: Sunday, July 7, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Start at $59

Country musicians The Mavericks have received a total of eight Grammy Award nominations, including a nomination for Americana Album in 2017. The band’s performance in Beaver Creek is sure to be a dance party.

Asleep at the Wheel

Asleep at the Wheel has won eight Grammy Awards and performs in Beaver Creek this summer on Aug. 15.

Grammys: 8

Country Instrumental Performance (1978): “One O’Clock Jump”

Country Instrumental Performance (1987): “String of Pars”

Country Instrumental Performance (1988): “Sugarfoot Rag”

Country Instrumental Performance (1993): “Red Wing” (Instrumental)

Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (1994): “Blues for Dixie”

Country Instrumental Performance (1995): “Hightower”

Country Instrumental Performance (1999): “Bob’s Breakdown”

Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (2000): “Cherokee Maiden”

Performing: Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $48

With close to 20 Grammy Award nominations, winning eight of them, Asleep at the Wheel brings its country music to Beaver Creek this summer. The band is known for collaborations with an all-star lineup that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, the Avett Brothers and more.

Tickets

For tickets and more information about Whistle Pig Vail performances at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, visit grfavail.com.

For tickets and more information about the Vilar Performing Arts Center summer series in Beaver Creek, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

