12 indoor activities to enjoy this winter in Vail

Sometimes, the winter mountain air is just too darn cold. Whether it’s actually below zero outside, or you just don’t feel like an outdoor adventure, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the Vail Valley indoors, whether you’re in your home or on vacation.

Enjoy a great meal

El Segundo opened last winter and quickly became a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

The Vail Valley’s culinary scene, along with its outdoor lifestyle, is what drew many of our local chefs to the area. So, take advantage of their expertise by dining out at one of the many restaurants across Eagle County. At the time of writing, restaurants are operating at 25% capacity, so call ahead. You may be seated outside in a tent, but many of them are heated, so you won’t have to worry about wearing a coat through dinner.

Get creative with Alpine Arts Center

Alpine Arts Center first started to-go art kits in March, an early adaptation to pandemic life.

Alpine Arts Center offers classes like Cocktails and Canvas, where you can purchase wine, beer or champagne and follow an instructor’s tutorial while making your own painting. There are also ones for ceramics, or try one of their take-home kits, and take a virtual class to go along with it. Visit alpineartscenter.org.

Treat yourself with a spa day

Many of the Vail Valley’s spas are open and ready to offer relaxation treatments of all kinds. Like restaurants, spas have had to adjust their protocols to comply with public health guidelines, so be sure to call ahead before scheduling, and be prepared to bring your own towels or other bath supplies, if necessary.

Catch a flick on the big screen

Riverwalk Theater also offers food during the day, so even if you're not seeing a movie, consider supporting by checking out the concessions stand.

The Riverwalk Theater, located in Edwards, has been showing first-run movies since September. Maximum capacity in all four theaters has been greatly reduced, and the open seats allow for plenty of social distancing. Enjoy typical movie theater concessions, as well as wine, beer, hot dogs, pizza and more during your movie. Visit riverwalktheater.com.

Cozy up with a good book

The Bookworm of Edwards is a one-stop-shop for all your reading needs. Kids and young adults will find books as well as games and toys to enjoy. And there are a wide variety of genres, from contemporary fiction and nonfiction to cookbooks and classics to titles on Colorado, music, spirituality, psychology and religion. Or, check out our local libraries. Visit bookwormofedwards.com or evld.org.

Zen out with yoga

Anahata Yoga & Wellness in Minturn offers drop-in classes, as well as workshops and new virtual offerings.

While you’re thinking about refreshing your body, refresh your mind and spirit as well. The Vail Valley has several yoga studios that span from Vail to Edwards, and some gyms offer yoga classes for a drop-in fee. If you’re looking to get sweaty, check out Revolution Power Yoga in Avon. If you’re looking to chill, try a lunar flow at Anahata Yoga & Wellness in Minturn.

Get some retail therapy

Vail Village, Beaver Creek and the Edwards Riverwalk are the best places to hit several boutiques, outdoor outfitters, cosmetics stores and more in one trip. After all, that holiday money has to go somewhere, right?

Warm up with coffee, tea or hot chocolate

The new Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea opened in Beaver Creek last month, in time for the mountain's opening.

The Vail Valley is a great place to enjoy a nice, hot beverage. Hygge Life has a café inside the store in EagleVail, or check out Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea (Beaver Creek, Minturn), Yeti’s Grind (Vail, Eagle) or Two Arrows (Vail). Visit hyggelife.com, vailcoffee.com, yetisgrind.com and twoarrowscoffee.com.

See a show at the Vilar Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center started seating a limited number of people for live-streamed Ghost Light Sessions, featuring regional musicians.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is offering a wide variety of performances for audiences of all ages this winter. Watch some Teton Gravity Research ski films, or catch some live music and dance. Some performances will also be live-streamed, so check the full calendar for details. Visit vilarpac.org.

Buff up on history at the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located on the third floor of the Vail Village Parking Structure, by La Cantina.

The museum is an ideal stop for anyone who loves skiing or snowboarding and wants to learn more about its history. The museum has plenty of artifacts from the early days of each sport. There are also informative displays on the 10th Mountain Division, which fought in Europe on skis during World War II — and trained just outside of Vail — and the founding of Vail Mountain itself following the war. And, it’s conveniently located right in the Vail Village Parking Structure. Visit snowsportsmuseum.org.

Strike (or strike out) at bowling

Bol in Vail offers bowling in a lounge-like setting. The bowling balls are made to look like pool balls, and servers will bring over appetizers like bruschetta, tuna tartare and flatbreads. Bol also stocks an extensive bar and cocktail list. For a more casual, family-friendly bowling experience, check out the Back Bowl in Eagle. Visit bolvail.com or thebackbowl.com.

Drink up at après

Red Lion in Vail Village is a popular spot for après, and it's very close to Gondola One.

Whether you’re a beer-and-tacos or a cocktails-and-small-plates kind of après person, the Vail Valley has options for both. For the former, visit Vail Brewing Co. and Rocky Mountain Taco in EagleVail. For the latter, try Root & Flower in the village. Visit vailbrewingco.com, rockymountaintaco.com and rootandflowervail.com.