12th annual La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament returns in June

The La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Swift Eagle Charitable Fund, which helps Eagle County residents with living and personal expenses during times of crisis or hardship.

Daily file photo

Sign up a team What: La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament. Where: EagleVail Pavilion. When: Sunday, June 30, starting at noon. Cost: $400 for a team of four. More information: Contact Pat Hamilton at 970-926-3846 or pathamiltonmusic@centurytel.net. Winners of the tournament receive $1,000 and second place gets $500.

The Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation is hosting its 12th annual La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament on Sunday, June 30, starting at noon at the EagleVail Pavilion. Forty teams of four will compete for a first place prize of $1,000 and a second place prize of $500. Hors d’oeuvres, an Italian dinner, silent auction and musical entertainment are also a part of the day.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played — anyone can bocce. All the money raised goes directly to helping Eagle County residents in crisis.

Swift Eagle was founded in 2004 by a group of longtime locals and its mission is to swiftly help Eagle County residents with living and personal expenses during times of crisis or hardship. As a grass-roots, volunteer organization, donations go toward helping those in need rather than toward overhead expenses. Since its inception, over a million dollars in grants has been given to those in crisis situations for rent, utilities, car payments/repairs and emergency dental and eye care.

The cost for a team is $400; sponsorships are also available with added benefits beginning at $600. For more information on the tournament, contact Pat Hamilton at 970-926-3846 or pathamiltonmusic@centurytel.net, or email info@swifteagle.org.

The tournament sign-up form can also be found on http://www.swifteagle.org, along with more information about Swift Eagle.