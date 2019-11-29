15 Days of Minturn celebrations across Minturn in December celebrate 115 years for the old mining town

Downtown Minturn will host a series of celebrations from Dec. 1-15.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Town of Minturn is celebrating 115 years this December and offering a series of special events through 15 Days of Minturn.

From Dec. 1-15, the old-timey mountain town will host daily events, from music and markets to local adventure and lively community gatherings.

Kick off the month Sunday at Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea from 4-6 p.m. The 15 Days of Minturn Kickoff Party, presented by Vail Jazz Foundation and the Town of Minturn, will bring together the community with live jazz performed by the Kathy Morrow Trio. The event also features an art exhibit by the Vail Valley Art Guild.

On Friday, Dec. 6, there are several events to choose from:

From 5:30-8 p.m., the Vail Valley Art Guild will host its December First Friday Exhibition Reception at the Minturn Community Fund, 291 Main St. Wine and snacks will be served.

Monkshood Cellars is hosting Wine and Fine Jewels from 4-8 p.m. Local jeweler Paulina Dean will be showcasing her work while Monkshood will be pouring some of its new fermentations.

The annual town tree lighting is 6-7:30 p.m. downtown. This traditional small-town tree lighting celebration for locals and visitors offers kid’s trivia and prizes, a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” free hot cocoa and music.

The Winter Holiday Market takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14. In addition to a wide variety of vendors and holiday gift options, the market will feature carolers, Santa and s’mores.

During the market Saturday, Dec. 14 market, the Eagle County Historical Society will offer historical walking tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Across the street from the market, visit Anahata Yoga for Self-Care Saturdays on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

Send It Sundays at the Minturn Saloon begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Throughout the month, locals and town guests are encouraged to explore Meadow Mountain on snowshoes and Maloit Park on snowshoes or cross-country skis. Meadow Mountain and Maloit Park have long been a popular spot for winter recreation. Both are accessible and uniquely remote.

On Meadow Mountain, once you get beyond the first bend in the trail and if you have the time and the stamina to make it to the top, you will be rewarded by amazing views of the Gore Range and a spectacular vantage point of Battle Mountain and the Town of Minturn.

Go caroling with the Minturn Community Fund on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. Carolers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Minturn Community Fund and hot cocoa will be provided — bring your own thermos and headlamp, and be sure to dress warm.

On Friday, Dec. 13, head to Revival Photographic for a 1900s-inspired Tintype Portrait Party. Bring your best 1900s gear: think Prohibition era fashion.

In the spirit of a grand finale weekend, an Outdoor Winter Concert in Downtown Minturn will follow the Winter Market on Saturday, Dec. 14. The bluegrass show, presented by the Town of Minturn and Crazy Mountain Brewery, will feature the Blue Canyon Boys, a high-energy Colorado quartet. Wine by Monkshood Cellars will be available, and food by Baked and Loaded. This is a free show, with food and beverage proceeds benefiting the Minturn Community Fund’s programs.

Lastly, on Sunday, Dec. 15, raise a glass to the Town of Minturn at the Community Dinner, at Town Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. The dinner will feature a holiday theme, with the main course sponsored by Sunrise Minturn.

Also on Sunday (and every Sunday this winter at 3 p.m.), join the Minturn Saloon and Crazy Mountain Brewery for Send it Sundays.

For more information about upcoming events, visit minturn.org/15days.