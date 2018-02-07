15 ways to spend Valentine’s Day near Vail

I'm tempted to start with a poem here, but that seems cliche.

And Valentine's Day is too, you say?

Oops, there's a rhyme, and you're rolling your eyes.

But wait, there's more, I have a surprise …

This holiday has a heart, just like you and me.

Lots of things to do, and some of them are free!

Celebrate true love or your favorite best friend,

Just have the sweetest day, all the way 'til the end.

LOVE TO PLAY

A Valentine's Day play date in the Vail Valley can start with some time floating in a silk hammock at Peace Love Aerial Yoga in Minturn. There's something magical about feeling weightless, and you can reserve a time to fly at http://www.peaceloveaerialyoga.com.

Get outside on snowshoes or cross-country skis at Beaver Creek's McCoy Park, accessed via the Strawberry Park Lift —Chair 12. It's $42 for adults and $29 for children for chairlift and McCoy Park track access. The Nordic Sports Center (located next to the bottom of the Strawberry Park Lift) has a complete equipment rental shop and also offers lessons. Call 970-754-5313 to learn more.

"Guided tours offer local knowledge and spectacular views of the Beaver Creek Village," said Nate Goldberg, Nordic Sports Center manager. "In the aspen groves, guests stroll in unparalleled tranquility, soaking up all the mountains have to offer."

Head out on a Winter Nature Walk with Walking Mountain Science Center in Avon. Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. is one option during the week when this free adventure is offered. A naturalist will take guests on an educational hike through aspen forests and streamside communities. Learn about the ecology and animal adaptations of this mountain environment. Walks will be conducted on snowshoes as necessary depending on snow levels. Please wear proper footwear and clothing for the outdoors in winter. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org or call 970-827-9725 with questions.

Ice skating is a winter activity that carries a glimmer of romance any day of the season. Ice rinks are located in the village centers of Vail, Lionshead and Beaver Creek, so dust off your skates and give an axel jump a whirl.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center is bringing in MarchFourth Marching Band to Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. This night of explosive entertainment can follow an evening of ice skating or a Valentine's dinner. Tickets are $35 and available now at the VPAC box office — call 970-845-8497 or visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

LOVE TO EAT

Plan a ski day picnic on Vail Mountain at Belle's Camp, located at the top of Blue Sky Basin. Take advantage of the grills to make some hot meal items, and take in the sweeping Rocky Mountain views. Bistro Fourteen at Eagle's Nest on Vail Mountain is also offering 50 percent off bottles of wine on Valentine's Day. Call 970-754-4530 to make reservations.

A special dinner at Zach's Cabin on slopes of Bachelor Gulch begins with a starlit sleigh ride pulled by a Beaver Creek snow cat. On Valentine's Day, the restaurant will offer both the regular menu and a special Valentine's Day menu that includes items like a petit Wagyu filet and dark chocolate fondue. Call 970-754-6575 to make reservations.

Still in Bachelor Gulch (because it's oh-so-romantic up there), celebrate with your sweetheart on Feb. 9, 10 and 14 and indulge in a special menu at WYLD in the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch for $125 per person including a dessert bar at Bachelors Lounge. Access to dessert bar is also available for $25 per person. Call 970-343-1168 to make reservations.

In Avon, Maya at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is serving a special three-course Latin dinner for the holiday. It's $79 and includes two cocktails for two people. Call 970-790-5500 to make reservations.

Flame in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail will offer its a la carte menu, in addition to its special for Valentine's Day, and "Foods of Love" enhancements by executive chef Marcus Stewart will be available. From the grilled and chilled asparagus salad to oysters with champagne mignonette, as well as 7x 32-ounce porterhouse steak, and passion fruit cheesecake with house-made raspberry sorbet, there's something for everyone. Call 970-477-8650 to make reservations.

LOVE TO INDULGE

Nothing says a romantic retreat like a visit to a luxury spa. The Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail is offering Valentine's Day spa specials through Sunday, Feb. 18, including a couple's packages that comes with complimentary champagne for two. Call 970-479-5404 with questions or to reserve a treatment.

"We also have our annual Valentine's Day four-course dinner special in Ludwig's which is always a big hit. People will often combine these for a truly special Valentine's," said Josh Ruark, marketing manager for The Sonnenalp Hotel.

At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, the couple's Romance Ritual is a rejuvenating escape beginning with a mineral foot soak followed by a side-by-side nourishing scrub, scalp massage and full body massage. All guests who receive treatments on Valentine's Day will receive a complimentary glass of prosecco and chocolate covered strawberries. To book a treatment, call 970-477-8630 or email spa.vail@fourseasons.com.

Manor Vail Lodge has a romance package for the holiday, which includes a chilled bottle of champagne, a dozen chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate — learn more at http://www.manorvail.com/packages/romance-in-vail. Spa Anjali in The Westin is offering a Valentine's Day Gift Certificate special — purchase a $125 gift certificate for only $100. Must be bought online at http://www.spaanjali.com.