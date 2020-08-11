Outdoor seating is one of the best parts of summertime dining even when the world isn’t in a global pandemic, but now that we are, outdoor seating is practically a godsend. Tables are more readily available outdoors, plus they offer some peace of mind when it comes to safe restaurant outings.

Be sure to check with restaurants directly for the most up-to-date COVID-19 and social distancing policies. I recommend calling restaurants: some spots are reserving patio seating to first-come-first-serve diners, while others have tightly-booked reservation schedules.

If your favorite isn’t listed or your top choice is full, many restaurants in Vail Village, Avon, Beaver Creek and Edwards offer outdoor seating. The ones listed here are some of the Vail Valley’s classic favorites, opinions shared by locals and visitors alike. Some restaurants have even added patios where they didn’t previously have one. Call ahead to be sure. Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup are still being offered at most places, and you could easily bring dinner home or take it to Ford Park for an evening picnic.

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Location: Beaver Creek, Avon

Vibe: Classic Steakhouse

The patio directly faces the Centennial Express lift, and location can’t get much better than that.

970-845-0555

beavercreekchophouse.com

Blue Plate

Blue Plate converted two gondola cars into dining cars on their patio in Avon this past summer.

Location: Avon

Vibe: Modern European

Make your outdoor dining experience extra special with Blue Plate’s gondola car seating, decked out with sunflowers and a full chef’s tasting menu. There are only two cars, so reserve early.

970-845-2252

blueplateavon.com

Ein Prosit

Prosit also has locations in Summit County and Denver.

Location: Avon

Vibe: Modern Bavarian

The small German beer hall has plenty of outdoor tables and a wide selection of imported brews. Order a pint and pair with a soft pretzel.

970-949-7730

einprosit.net

El Segundo

Murals from Denver-based Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina decorate the walls at El Segundo. The art duo painted on the Lionshead Parking Structure last summer as part of the Art in Public Places Initiative.

Location: Vail

Vibe: Modern Mexican

One of Vail’s newest restaurants overlooks Gore Creek, and it’s great for apps and drinks or a full meal. Enjoy the creek sounds with my personal favorite: the Kiss from a Rosé white sangria.

970-763-5470

elsegundovail.com

Hovey & Harrison

Location: Edwards

Vibe: Bougie (in a good way) Bakery

Hovey & Harrison is most known for its bread, but it has a full coffee and lunch menu, with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free options. Best for a treat-yourself but still healthy lunch.

970-446-6830

hoveyandharrison.com

Garfinkel’s

Location: Vail

Vibe: Classic American

Garf’s, as it’s affectionately known by locals, is a great spot for drinks with friends or a casual dinner with family. The deck is pretty large and overlooks the Born Free gondola in Lionshead.

970-476-3789

garfsvail.com

La Bottega

Grilled Spanish octopus, fingerling potatoes, argula Chimichurri with tomato was on the La Bottega menu in January 2019.

Location: Vail

Vibe: Upscale Italian

The patio at La Bottega overlooks East Meadow Drive for some of the best people watching in all of the Vail Valley. Grab a plate of pasta and a Pinot Noir while you’re at it.

970-476-0280

labottegavail.com

Loaded Joe’s

Location: Avon

Vibe: Classic bar, but updated

Grabbing a few drniks with friends couldn’t be more convenient at Loaded Joe’s deck. Prices are reasonable and your view is one of the best: the slopes at Beaver Creek.

970-748-1480

loadedjoes.com

Maya

Maya at The Westin Riverfront is known for its wide variety of specialty tequilas, including its favorite reserve blanco, repasado and anejo tequilas.

Location: Avon

Vibe: Upscale Mexican

The deck here at the Westin Riverfront hotel is huge, with plenty of space to spread out over margaritas. Maya also has an extensive tequila list, if you’re into that sort of thing.

970-790-5500

richardsandoval.com

Minturn Saloon

Minturn Saloon’s patio overlooks the Eagle River.

Location: Minturn

Vibe: Classic local’s spot

Minturn Saloon, while beloved by locals for its Halloween Party each year, also offers a spacious deck overlooking the Eagle River. Plus, its setting in the quirky small town that’s given the pub its name means its farther away from traffic noise and pedestrian congestion.

Pepi’s Restaurant and Bar

Pepi’s Deck is one of the most popular spots in the summer and winter to enjoy food and drink.

Location: Vail

Vibe: Classic Bavarian

Pepi’s, the word “deck” and those orange umbrellas are one and the same during summertime. Pair with authentic German, Swiss and Austrian cuisine for one of Vail’s oldest, tried-and-true dining experiences.

970-476-4671

pepis.com

The Fitz

Location: Vail

Vibe: Upscale American

Located at the Manor Vail Lodge, slightly out of the thick of Vail Village, The Fitz is a great spot for modern and seasonal American cuisine.

970-476-4959

manorvail.com

The Red Lion

Dave Tucker plays at Red Lion on Friday, May 29. Social distancing measures are in place to protect restaurant guests as well as the musician and staff.

Location: Vail

Vibe: Casual American

Grab a few drinks and if you time your visit right, you’ll get to hear live music from Dave Tucker, one of the Vail Valley’s favorite après musicians. Another Vail classic.

970-476-7676

theredlion.com

Vail Brewing Co. and Rocky Mountain Taco

Vail Brewing Co. has two locations — the Solaris Plaza in Vail Village and Eagle-Vail.

Location: Eagle-Vail

Vibe: Casual drinks and bites

This location won the Vail Daily’s Best of Patio 2019 reader poll, and with the pandemic, the only seating option is outside. Combine beers and tacos to your heart’s content. Best paired with a warm evening and a gorgeous sunset.

VBC: 970-470-4351

Rocky Mountain Taco: 970-401-4443

vailbrewingco.com

rockymountaintaco.com

Vendetta’s

Location: Vail

Vibe: Casual drinks and bites

Pizza and beer is a match made in heaven, and these are two things that Vendetta’s is known for in the Vail Valley. Grab a few beers or a whole pitcher; a slice or the whole pie. The adventure is up to you.

970-476-5070

vendettasvail.com

Vin48

Location: Avon

Vibe: Modern Italian

The Vin48 patio brings the sultry atmosphere of the restaurant outdoors – another great spot for apps and drinks or a full meal.

970-748-9463

vin48.com