$20.21 Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week starts this Friday

Over 40 participating restaurants are offering specials for Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

The highly-anticipated $20.21 Restaurant Week in Vail and Beaver Creek begins this Friday and will continue through next Sunday, Oct. 10. With over 40 restaurants to choose from, guests have the opportunity to visit their favorite locations on a budget, as well as sample an assortment of new restaurants and lodges that are participating this year.

Now in it’s eighth year, the Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is bigger and better than ever. The participating restaurants are offering a wide selection of specials for $20.21 that include full three-course dinners, dessert and wine pairings, family-style meals, drink specials and more.

Whichever $20.21 special you opt for this year, there is one thing that’s for sure: it will pair perfectly with Vail and Beaver Creek’s stunning autumn backdrop. The picturesque autumn colors are booming in the valley, and the scenery of the Rocky Mountains truly sets the stage for an unparalleled culinary event.

In addition to restaurant specials, there are a number of lodges and hotels that are participating in Restaurant Week by offering substantial discounts on their rates. The lodging specials are designed to keep locals and visitors engaged with the restaurants and lodges throughout the Vail Valley during a time that tends to be slower than other seasons.

A few locations are also offering $2.21 specials on smaller items, such as drinks and sweet treats.

Below are some of the special offers that will be available from Oct. 1-10. This list is not complete, and does not include all of the specials or participants. Readers should check the full list at VBCrestaurantweek.com as the organizers continue to add new specials over the next few days.

$20.21 Specials

Blue Moose Pizza: any 12” house pizza + two draft beers or glasses of house wine

Vail & Beaver Creek Chophouse: 8 oz Prime Hanger steak served a la carte with Chophouse compound butter or red wine reduction and boursin cheese

Los Amigos: Choose three street tacos and a special margarita or dessert

Russell’s: Choose any appetizer with a paired glass of wine

Moe’s Original Barbecue: Double Wide Family Pack (feeds 3-4 people) – one pound of meat (choice: pork, chicken, turkey), two pints of sides, choice of bread (buns, cornbread or a combo of the two)

Garfinkels: Ribeye steak, salad, vegetables, choice of starch

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill: choice of first course (Colorado Striped Bass Ceviche, Roasted Portabella and Tomato Bisque, Tuscan Mixed Greens) followed by Italian lemon sorbet and choice of a second course (Spaghetti Squash, Jidori Chicken Breast, Kvaroy Salmon)

Pepi’s Restaurant: all fish, pasta and vegetarian items on the dinner menu

Hooked: 1/2 Dozen Oysters or Sushi Sampler or $20.21 off of the Whole Fish Experience

Gessner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel: rotating $20.21 menu, select bottles of wine available for $20.21

Root and Flower: Poppin’ Bubbles – includes a bottle of Prosecco and popcorn

Two Arrows Coffee & Bar: two house cocktails

Tavern On the Square at the Arrabelle Hotel: Tavern’s famous four-course market menu

Grill on the Gore at the Vail Golf Club: butternut squash soup appetizer, Korean beef brisket steamed bun entree and apple fritters for dessert

Big Bear Bistro: two crepes and two glasses of house wine or mimosas

Leonora Restaurant at The Sebastian Hotel: Pintxos and Porron – assorted tapas and a glass of wine or Mimosa Breakfast – choice of entrée and a mimosa

Dusty Boot: Thai Peanut Noodles or Rigatoni and Sausage or 8oz prime rib with au jus, horseradish and garlic mashed potatoes

Sweet Basil: choice of any dessert with a 2oz glass of Sauternes sweet wine

Mountain Standard: 1/2 dozen oysters

The George: filet mignon or sirloin steak or plum duck

Montauk Seafood Grill: 1/2 dozen East or West Oysters with a glass of Henriot champagne

El Segundo: two tacos and a house margarita

$2.21 Specials

Blue Moose Pizza: draft beers and house wines from 3-5 p.m.

Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Company: fresh, locally brewed coffee or tea for $2.21 and fresh baked cookies for $2.21

Lodging Specials

Grand Hyatt Vail: 30% off standard rates with code ID: 46587

Antlers at Vail: 25% off all units

For more information, visit VBCrestaurantweek.com .