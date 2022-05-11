2022 Block Party releases music schedule for three-day festival

Thievery Corporation is slated to headline the 2022 Block Party in Downtown Eagle on Friday, June 3. Organizers of the event, Ramble Presents have announced the music schedule for the three-day event.

Cory Llewellyn/Courtesy photo

Organizers of the 2022 Block Party music festival have released the three-day music schedule. The outdoor event features 13 bands on three stages and a special closeout concert & brunch on its final day. The Block Party takes place Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 in Downtown Eagle, CO and tickets are on sale now. The 2022 Block Party music schedule:

Friday, June 3

3:30 p.m. – Gates Open

4 p.m. – Trees Don’t Move (Second Street Stage)

4:30 p.m. – Keller & The Keels (Haymaker Stage)

6 p.m. – Common Kings (Boneyard Stage)

7:30 p.m. – Rebirth Brass Band (Second Street Stage)

7:30 p.m. – Heavy Breathers (Haymaker Stage)

9 p.m. – Thievery Corporation (Boneyard Stage)

Saturday, June 4

1:30 p.m. – Gates Open

2 p.m. – The Runaway Grooms (Second Street Stage)

2:30 p.m. – Eric Krasno & The Assembly (Haymaker Stage)

4 p.m. – Leftover Salmon (Boneyard Stage)

5:30 p.m. – Liver Down the River (Second Street Stage)

5:30 p.m. – Sam Bush (Haymaker Stage)

7 p.m. – Ripe (Boneyard Stage)

9 p.m. – Headliner TBA (Boneyard Stage)

Sunday, June 5

10 a.m. – Bloodies & Bluegrass with Leftover Salmon (Second Street Tent)

Saturday’s headlining act will be announced at the official Block Party Pre-Party on Saturday, May 21 at Eagle Town Park. The free pre-party will feature live music by Coral Creek and Blue Canyon Boys, along with some Block Party giveaways.

In addition to live music, the first two days of the Block Party feature food and craft vendors. One and two-day general admission tickets and discounted teen tickets are available, along with official camping passes for the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Sunday’s event, Bloodies & Bluegrass with Leftover Salmon requires a separate ticket and includes a full buffet brunch, bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas, plus an open bar and access to the intimate concert with Leftover Salmon.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the 2022 Block Party visit BlockPartyEagle.com .