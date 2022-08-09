Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza

Michael Ghegan (of Supertramp, Justin Timberlake) will be among the special guests at the Saturday performance.

Courtesy photo

What: Vail Youth Music Showcase

When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Where: Solaris Plaza, Vail

Cost: Free

Information: GoMapsMusic.org IF YOU GO...

The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.

The career musicians are not only slated to play alongside and coach the aspiring young artists, they will also participate in the musical workshops and rehearsals taking place earlier in the day. The list of mentors/professionals includes: Aaron Johnston (Brazilian Girls, David Byrne); Matt O’Ree (Bon Jovi, Matt O’Ree Band); Michael Ghegan (Supertramp, Justin Timberlake); Michael Jude (Brothers Keeper, John Oates Band); Michael Travis (The String Cheese Incident); Rob Eaton Jr. (Brothers Keeper); Scott Rednor (Brothers Keeper, Dean Ween Group); and more special guests announced at the show.

The 2022 Vail Youth Music Showcase will feature the young artists performing two songs of their choice, backed by a collaborative band of pros. For more information about MAPS, the MAPS Institute of Modern Music and the Go MAPS Music label, visit GoMapsMusic.org .