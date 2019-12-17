21 places to shop for last-minute Christmas gifts near Vail

For a full list of places to shop in the Vail Valley, visit http://www.everythingvailvalley.com.

Eye Pieces of Vail

Give the gift of sight, or sunglasses, with a present from Eye Pieces of Vail. The store in Vail sells reading glasses, sunglasses, goggles and more. For more information, visit http://www.eyepiecesofvail.com.

Grey Salt

This men’s supply store in Vail offers cool, modern looks for the man in your life. The website reads “Preppy. Rugged. Modern.” Grey Salt has head-to-toe shopping for men. For more information, visit http://www.greysaltvail.com.

Perch

Women’s clothing store Perch in Vail offers shoes, accessories, bags and more in addition to its clothing options. The store strives to provide for the modern woman and only buys from exciting designers and never compromising on quality. For more information, visit http://www.perchvail.com.

Betty Ford Alpine Treasures

Located in Vail Village away from the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Betty Ford Alpine Treasures shop offers unique gifts including interesting knick knacks, bath and body products, jewelry, candles, toys, books and much more. For more information, follow the Betty Ford Alpine Treasures on Facebook.

Charlie’s T-Shirts

Whether you’re looking for Vail logowear, comfortable sportswear or a gift to take back home, Charlie’s T-Shirts has it all, with locations in Vail Village and Lionshead Village.

Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum

Give a gift of history from the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum gift shop, located in the Vail Village parking structure. The shop features posters, signs, movies, hats, pillows and other fun items that say “Vail.” For more information, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org.

Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory

For the sweet tooth in the family, Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory in Vail has an impressive variety of candy offerings. From hard candies to chocolates, the candy store has something for everyone who craves a little sweetness from time to time. For more information, visit http://www.fuzziwigscandyfactory.com.

Kemo Sabe

Get some classic Western wear from Kemo Sabe on Bridge Stree in Vail. The shop offers cowboy boots, hats, home accessories, jewelry, wool blankets and more. For more information, visit http://www.kemosabe.com.

Shirt Off My Back

Looking for logo wear that shows off your love of all things Vail and Colorado? Shirt Off My Back has cozy hoodies, T-shirts, pants and more. Find a gift that says “Vail” at Shirt Off My Back, with locations in Vail Village and Lionshead Village. For more information, visit http://www.shirtoffmyback.com.

The Golden Bear

In Vail since 1975, the iconic bear logo sold at The Golden Bear represents the Vail lifestyle. The well-known bear symbol is recognized by locals and visitors alike. Give the one you love a piece of Vail jewelry from The Golden Bear. For more information, visit http://www.thegoldenbear.com.

Pet Boutique of Vail

Looking for a gift for man’s best friend — or a cat? The Pet Boutique of Vail offers a vast array of collars, harnesses, bowls, pet clothes, treats, toys and much more. Located in Vail, this shop is a specialty dog and cat boutique. For more information, visit http://www.petboutiqueofvail.com.

Wild Bill’s Emporium

A Vail original, Wild Bill’s Emporium has unique, surprising, funny and fun gifts and souvenirs. Find Stetson cowboy hats for men and women, Davy Crockett hats, taxidermy, home décor, Western wear and more. For more information, follow Wild Bill’s Emporium on Facebook.

Wishes Toy Store

Your little one’s wishes are sure to come true if you shop at Wishes Toy Store, offering unique and high-quality toys. Wishes Toy Store has been a Vail Valley staple for more than 20 years and is known for its inventory as well as friendly staff. For more information, visit http://www.wisheskids.com. The toy store also has a location in Avon.

All Things CBD

Newly opened in Edwards, All Things CBD offers cannabidiol products while referencing scientific studies, products and reviews. Pre-wrapped gift sets are available in December, and all CBD products are 15% off this month. The shop is also offering 12 days of giving, offering 30% off an “item of the day” through Christmas Day. For more information, follow All Things CBD on Facebook.

Wild Heart

Located in Edwards, Wild Heart sells fashionable women’s clothing as well as accessories. The boutique store is extending its hours during the holidays, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23. On Christmas Eve, Wild Heart is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.wildheartcolorado.com.

Ptarmigan Sports

Ptarmigan Sports in Edwards is offering free gift wrapping with every purchase this holiday season. The shop carries gear, equipment and accessories for active lifestyles of all kinds. From outdoor equipment to shoes to apparel and accessories, Ptarmigan Sports has something for everyone. For more information, visit http://www.ptarmigansports.com.

Bookworm of Edwards

Doubling as a bookstore and coffee shop, the Bookworm of Edwards has books of all kinds for the reader in the family. On Christmas Eve, Santa will be at the Bookworm at 5:30 p.m. The Bookworm also offers stocking stuffers, party décor, gifts, subscription packages and more. For more information, visit http://www.bookwormofedwards.com.

Hygge Life

Pronounced “hoo-ga,” hygge is the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in life’s everyday moments — whatever the season or time of day. Hygge Life offers gifts for the home, from candles to pillows, blankets to towels and much, much more. Also, Hygge Life has a café inside its shop in EagleVail. For more information, visit http://www.hyggelife.com.

Skipper & Scout

Skipper & Scout in Vail is a place for modern kids to celebrate everything cool about being a kid. The store has clothes for babies as well as boys and girls — and tweens. Get the kids dressed in style by shopping at Skipper & Scout. For more information, visit http://www.skipperscout.com.

Cool Kids Colorado

Located in Edwards, Cool Kids Colorado is a consignment store for children’s clothing, sports equipment, outdoor gear, strollers, bikes and more. During the holidays, there are racks featuring items 50% and 75% off. For more information, follow Cool Kids Colorado on Facebook.

Lady Jones

New to the Vail Village as of December, Lady Jones offers casual chic clothes at a fairly affordable price point. For more information, follow Lady Jones Denver on Facebook.

