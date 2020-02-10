3 backcountry skiing tips from 3 locals leading an adventure getaway in March

As three local outdoor enthusiasts get ready to lead a winter backcountry getaway at Red Mountain Lodge outside of Ouray this March, the Vail Daily asked for some of their top tips and advice for getting out and after it during the winter.

Jessica Waclawski, Kim Fuller and Bobby L’Heureux are leading the expedition from March 12-15. The trip is an all-inclusive three-day backcountry experience in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, with lodging at the Red Mountain Alpine Lodge outside of Ouray. Days will be spent outside with adventure on skis or ice climbing, then back at the lodge guests can enjoy yoga flow and mindful meditations. All paired with great food, cool beer, chill time in the lodge and even a silent disco. There are still spots available for sign up.

Jessica’s Backcountry Snack Tips

Jessica Waclawski owns the Vail Relationship Institute and is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified emotionally focused therapy (EFT) therapist.

Special to the Daily

Pack the gummy bears. I’m all about the snacks when in the backcountry and gummy bears are my favorite. When touring and exploring, my biggest tip is to make sure you’re well stocked with easy, bite-sized and nutritious snacks.

My other favorites are homemade trail mix with extra chocolate, almonds for easy protein, a few granola bars and an apple. It’s important to carry extra food too, just in case the worst happens and you get stuck or lost. It’s really about taking care of yourself and ensuring you’re prepared for whatever could happen.

And the truth is, if you aren’t staying fueled while exploring, you’ll literally run out of gas. Then adventure time is over.

Bobby’s Gear Guide

Bobby L’Heureurx and wife Kim Fuller own CO Yoga + Life magazine.

Special to the Daily

I heard a tip once that I’ve always carried with me for endurance-style adventure: “be bold and start cold.” When you’re getting ready to move rigorously or up a mountain, start cold so that when you quickly heat up you’ll be cruising rather than stopping a bunch to shed all your jackets.

That being said, be sure to dial in your layering system. Invest in a great baselayer that is moisture-wicking and temperature regulating. Wool is my fabric of choice. Bring along a vest you can move in, along with a light down jacket and a wind and waterproof shell.

Also, dial in your details. I always make sure to bring along something to clean my goggles and sunglasses, and since my hands and feet get really cold in the winter I bring extra gloves and socks.

Kim’s Hydration Station

Kim Fuller is a frequent freelance writer for the Vail Daily, as well as a yoga and spin instructor.

Special to the Daily

Hydration, hydration, hydration: It definitely can be harder to remember to drink water during cold-weather adventures, but it’s vital to make sure you’re getting your ounces in while skiing, snowshoeing, winter running and climbing.

Many companies have come out with great hydration backpacks for winter, but because those systems can freeze, I usually stick with a lightweight water bottle or a collapsible vessel.

Before big adventures and when I’m recovering from them as well, I like to get extra electrolytes from tablets like Nuun. When you get back to the lodge and are ready for après, down a little more water before you crack your beer or uncork the bottle. Especially when you’re moving your body a lot and playing in the mountains at altitude, my attitude is you can’t drink enough water. It’s easy to pee in the snow, so drink up.